The 10 Best Concerts in Phoenix This Week

Jay-Z and Beyoncé fans of the Valley, the week you've been waiting for is here. Expect hit after hit to be performed by Jay and Bey, arguably the biggest power couple in music, when their “On The Run II” tour hits the newly rechristened State Farm Stadium (formerly University of Phoenix Stadium) in Glendale on Wednesday night.

It's reportedly going to be a two-and-a-half hour journey that chronicles the ups and downs of their tumultuous relationship over the years and features many of their biggest songs. Suffice it to say, it's probably going to be one of the biggest concerts of the year in the Valley.

But if Jayoncé ain’t your bag, there are several other notable shows happening this week, including gigs by Ryley Walker, Suicidal Tendencies, Selwyn Birchwood, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, and Carbon Leaf. Trombone Shorty will also bring a host of New Orleans-born acts to town as a part of the Voodoo Threauxdown tour, which also hits the Valley on Wednesday.

Details about each of these shows can be found below. And for even more live music happening around the Valley this weekend, hit up Phoenix New Times' online concert calendar.

Carbon Leaf

Monday, September 17

Musical Instrument Museum

After almost two decades together, Carbon Leaf has effectively created their own brand of accessible bluegrass. But the Virginia natives can't be pinned to a single genre – the band have an ostensible pop side, one that best translates live through Carbon Leaf's varying stringed instrumentation.

Albums such as 2011’s Live, Acoustic... And In Cinemascope! perfectly captures the group's on-stage cohesiveness, while showcasing Barry Privett's sunny vocals as he leads Carbon Leaf fans through a look back at the band's long and steady career. You can partake in a similar experience when Carbon Leaf take to the stage at the Musical Instrument Museum in-house theater on Monday night. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $38.50-$43.50. Bree Davies

Ryley Walker

Tuesday, September 18

Valley Bar

The Chicago-based songwriter and guitar virtuoso Ryley Walker has made a name for himself over the past several years by blending together '60s-inspired folk and '90s alternative rock. It's a charming and eclectic style that ambles along with the reflective strands of Nick Drake or Fairport Convention, and the noisy ebullience of Sonic Youth or Dinosaur Jr. His latest album, Deafman Glance, finds him moving farther away from the solo troubadour territory he previously inhabited into a guide he's becoming more amenable to: that of an indie rock songsmith. He's also probably the funniest and most self-deprecating indie rocker on Twitter. Though he's long been a "must follow," lately he's been on a roll, poking fun at his unkempt appearances, claiming to have never listened to Leonard Cohen, and reminding the Nike-boycotting country duo Big and Rich of the time he sullied their trailer at a music festival. With this in mind, expect some hearty between-song banter at Saturday night's show. Jeff Strowe

Chris Robinson Brotherhood

Tuesday, September 18

Marquee Theatre in Tempe

It’s been more than five years since the Black Crowes, the acclaimed blues-rock band featuring brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, embarked on their final tour. Since then, Chris has focused all his time and energy on another project, the Chris Robinson Brotherhood.

It’s always seemed a little ironic that he gave the name “Brotherhood” to a band that he plays in without his brother, but maybe that’s the point. CRB (as the band is known) put out their fifth full-length studio album, Barefoot in the Head, in 2017, and the band (completed by guitarist Neal Casal, keyboardist Adam MacDougall, bassist Mark Dutton, and drummer Tony Leone) has spent a huge amount of time on the road. While we would love to see a Black Crowes reunion, the Robinson brothers have never felt inclined to do things the easy way. Tom Murphy

Suicidal Tendencies

Tuesday, September 18

The Pressroom

The early 1980s were a good time to be in a hardcore punk band. Music and reputation spread through underground circles, and if you added a little controversy — maybe some supposed gang affiliation — your band could go national quickly. This is how it worked for Venice Beach's Suicidal Tendencies. With a controversial name, speculative gang ties, and often violent fans, the band founded by vocalist Mike Muir — the only original member remaining — went from being voted "Worst Band/Biggest Assholes" in punk fanzine Flipside one year to "Best New Band" the following. Though recording was spotty, at best, Suicidal Tendencies did record seminal hardcore track "Institutionalized," which appears in cult classic Repo Man, an episode of Miami Vice (of all places), and event flicks like Iron Man.

Muir eventually embraced thrash metal — angering punk's purists. His association with future Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo helped the band find their calling with a pair of stellar albums: Controlled by Hatred and Lights ... Cameras ... Revolution! Trujillo's funky side also spawned side project Infectious Grooves. Since their mid-'90s heyday, the band featured a rotating cast of musicians (most notably, funk/soul bassist wunderkind Thundercat) and has released a handful of new albums in the last five year, including 13 in 2013 and World Gone Mad, both of which were well-received by fans and critics alike. They’ve dropped two new albums just this year, Still Cyco Punk After All These Years and Get Your Fight On!, proving Suicidal Tendencies still has plenty of mojo . Glenn BurnSilver

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Wednesday, September 19

State Farm Stadium (formerly University of Phoenix Stadium)

Girls and gays, you already know what the fuck this is all about. It’s Yoncé. The biggest star in the world. The KWEEN. She’s gracing us with our presence for one night only. And she brought her man along! We forget his name, we think it starts with a J? We don’t know what he does, we think he’s some kind of hedge-fund guy? He talks about money a lot, like that one time where he said, “I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man.” Okay bro , we got you.

Wait a minute. We’ve been told that this guy is actually also famous, that he’s some sort of “rap” maker? We’ve also been told that the two of them, together, released an album earlier this year? It was called Everything is Love? That they made a song called “Apeshit” and filmed the video in the damn Louvre? The one in Paris? As in they rented it out because they’re rich as fuck, and now the damn Louvre is holding Beyoncé tours? This is news to us, honestly, this is just an unbearable oversight, how could we ... oh, it was a Tidal exclusive! Cool! Douglas Markowitz

Selwyn Birchwood

Wednesday, September 19

The Rhythm Room

As the blues has declined in popular appeal over the past half-century or so, its most devoted fans have developed an infrastructure of festivals, patrons, venues and competitions fully capable of supporting younger blues artists; the rise of Texas guitar-slinger Gary Clark Jr. is just one example. Over in central Florida, a similar story has been playing out in the career of Selwyn Birchwood, a 33-year-old guitarist and singer from Orlando.

Birchwood’s band won the Blues Foundation’s 2013 International Blues Challenge and graduated to a deal with Alligator Records, perhaps the leading co-signer of all things quality in modern blues. His second album with the label, last year’s Pick Your Poison, contrasts scorching slide-guitar runs with sultry jazz flute and back-roads country blues with post-Zeppelin stomp, the sort of well-rounded toolkit that also includes some pretty pointed social commentary on songs like “Police State” and “Corporate Drone.” Chris Gray



Voodoo Threauxdown Tour

Wednesday, September 19

Comerica Theatre

Troy Andrews, better known as Trombone Shorty, is quintessentially New Orleans. He was born and raised in the Big Easy, specifically in the Tremé neighborhood, and made his bones as a musician in his native city starting at the age of 4, when he jammed onstage with Bo Diddley. Andrews has been part of the vibrant musical tapestry of N'awlins for going on three decades, including helping form the New Orleans Social Club ensemble that recorded a post-Katrina benefit album.

In other words, he’s the perfect cat to lead the parade of NOLA-born bands and ensembles that comprise the Voodoo Threauxdown tour. Described as “ mini festival ,” each stop in its nationwide jaunt will feature such Crescent City acts and artists as New Breed Brass Band, funk act Galactic, the esteemed Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Cyril Neville, Walter Wolfman Washington, and Andrews’ band Orleans Avenue. The tour comes to Comerica Theatre on Wednesday night. Performances begin at 7 p.m. and tickets are $38.50-$78.50. Benjamin Leatherman

The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Wednesday, September 19

Mesa Arts Center

While they are technically a "tribute band," there is nothing amateur, half-assed, or untrue to the source about the Australian Pink Floyd Show. In fact, these down under wonders put on such an eerily accurate PF experience, they were asked by none other than David Gilmour himself to play his 50th birthday party – though they probably went light on the Roger Waters tunes that evening. Expect to hear all of Pink Floyd’s greatest hits, including "The Great Gig in the Sky," "Wish You Were Here," "One of These Days," "Comfortably Numb," and (you guessed it) "Another Brick in the Wall." Shine on, you crazy diamonds. Bob Ruggiero

Chris Webby

Wednesday, September 19

Club Red in Mesa

Chris Webby has "203" inked across his right side, a gothic "Connecticut" burned into the skin beneath his neck. There are the scattered images of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mario Brothers, and Transformers among his tattoos; a search online suggests Simba exists on his leg, but I didn't check. Some tattooist put a coupling of eighth notes a few inches above his hip. This frat boy-turned-rapper is suburban, aggressively so; the voice of parking lot angst, the face of middle-middle-class rage. And Webby’s achieved a certain level of success since debuting a decade ago. Outside of the traditional hip-hop blogs, far away from radio, he’s released 10 mixtapes, three EPs, numerous singles and a single full-length album debut, Chemically Imbalanced. He’s also racked up some 133,000 followers on Twitter, 302,000 fans on Facebook, and gazillions of YouTube plays. Jeff Rosenthal



Tower of Power

Wednesday, September 19, and Thursday, September 20

Musical Instrument Museum

Now in its 50th year, this Oakland-born R&B group has become an institution. With a huge horn section and deep grooves, the Tower of Power sound is one of the most recognizable around. In their stage shows, they segue easily from funk to smooth jazz to blue-eyed soul. This ability to cross genres has brought them innumerable recording opportunities with widely diverse artists; few ensembles can claim to have recorded with Lyle Lovett and Aerosmith, but that's hardly a stretch for these men in black. Like their most famous single, these virtuosos seem to always know “What Is Hip,” and they keep refining it. William Michael Smith