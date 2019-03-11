The 10 Best Concerts in Phoenix This Week

Spring has officially sprung in the Valley, and there are plenty of things to do around town. That, of course, includes concerts, as evidenced by the wealth of shows you’ll find filling our online concert calendar.
We’ve pored through our listings for the next few nights and put together a rundown of the best concerts happening in metro Phoenix this week. It includes a variety of notable names (Jacob Collier, Low) crowd favorites (Steep Canyon Rangers, 40 Oz. to Freedom), and even band or two heading to South by Southwest (Choker).
Details about each of their shows this week at local music venues can be found below in our list. And for even more live music happening around the Valley, hit up Phoenix New Times' online concert calendar.
Failure
Monday, March 11
Crescent Ballroom
Once upon the '90s, there were an underrated melodic grunge band named Failure. When they were seven years old and touring their third album, Fantastic Planet, the group fell off their proverbial horse. The members subsequently wandered the music industry's topography during a 15-year hiatus that ended in 2013. It was followed by two happily-ever-after albums, 2015’s The Heart Is a Monster and last year’s In the Future Your Body Will Be the Furthest Thing from Your Mind. (Failure also put on the 2018 EP From Your Mind.) The band – which currently consists of Ken Andrews, Greg Edwards, and
Low
Monday, March 11
Valley Bar
When Low’s debut album, I Could Live In Hope, came out in 1994, you couldn’t find a more out-of-place release against the backdrop of loud alternative rock hitting the mainstream. Low’s debut album was a study in
Low’s 2018 album Double Negative doesn't contain the sparse desert of sounds of their early albums that defined the "slowcore" genre. It's still atmospheric, but where a sparse strike snare drum and strum of the guitar would have gone is now synths that distort and build and collapse now occupy the spaces where snare strikes and guitar strums would have gone. What does that mean for Low when they perform? Will they create a set with a mix of their oldest compositions and their newest album? You'll have to head out to Valley Bar on March 11 to find out. Julian Hernandez
Weathers
Tuesday, March 12
The Rebel Lounge
When four-piece L.A.-based
Deafheaven and Baroness
Tuesday, March 12
The Van Buren
One of the most controversial, nontraditional, and high-profile groups in the greater metal scene, Deafheaven was recently nominated for a Grammy for Best Metal Performance for the song "Honeycomb," from their 2018 record Ordinary Corrupt Human Love. It's an unexpected honor for the group, who first gained attention for their 2013 record Sunbather and its 2015 followup New Bermuda. Both albums exhibit an intense mix of black metal vocals; shoegaze-influenced production; heavy, major-key guitar riffs; and intense, poetic lyrics that gained attention from mainstream music publications like Pitchfork and earned scorn from black metal traditionalists. Beyond awards or criticism, the music is simply devastating in its impact.
Deafheaven are currently co-headlining a tour with Baroness, who are also Grammy-noted, having received their own Best Metal Performance nomination in 2017 for the song "Shock Me." Purple in 2015 was the last album from the band, whose sound is constantly changing but is more traditionally geared toward heavy metal than Deafheaven's. Douglas Markowitz
Choker
Tuesday, March 12
Valley Bar
There’s no uniformity in Choker’s 2017 debut album, Peak. Instead, each track is masterfully its own creation, which makes placing Choker into a single genre a difficult task. While at times singing in a hushed and raspy voice on the R&B-influenced tracks, the Detroit-based producer brings command as a vocalist throughout. On his 2018 sophomore album, Honeybloom, the pacing is more controlled as each track transitions smoothly to the next. It’ll be interesting to see the transition from the studio to the stage. Julian Hernandez
Jacob Collier
Wednesday, March 13
The Van Buren
The last several years have been a whirlwind for British-born singer and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier. In 2011, he was 17 and making split-screen YouTube videos of himself playing a variety of different instruments while covering songs like Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry ’Bout a Thing.” But the internet’s an amazing thing, and you never know who you’re reaching. In Collier’s case, one of those people was Quincy Frickin’ Jones.
Fast-forward eight years, and Collier, now 24, has signed to Jones’s management company, and things are moving along quite nicely. He’s released a pair of albums, 2016’s In My Room and last year’s Djesse (Vol. 1), won a pair of Grammy
Collier’s sound is all over the place, and trying to ram him into a genre box is futile, but that's what makes him so attractive as an artist. When he says that he listens to anything and everything, this cat really means it.
“As a member of a generation who
Wednesday, March 13
The Rebel Lounge
According to a 2018 interview, Lazerpunk’s creations are fueled by pure emotion. “The powerhouse behind this album was not professionalism, a knowledge on music theory or sound design, but raw human emotions. All the hate, anger, frustration and pain that I felt during that time I put it into this one album.”
Steep Canyon Rangers
Wednesday, March 13
Mesa Arts Center
Approximately 73 million bands have formed at colleges over the years, and the vast majority of them fall into the rock or pop categories, with a few hip-hop or jazz outfits thrown in for good measure. That makes the Steep Canyon Rangers an anomaly — a bluegrass combo formed in the shadow of academia.
Banjoist Graham Sharp, bassist Charles Humphrey III, guitarist Woody Platt, fiddler Nicky Sanders, and mandolinist Mike Guggino were students at the University of North Carolina when they first debuted in 2000 and became one of the genre's most high-profile acts. And they became even more prominent the past several years after hooking up with jokester-turned-banjoist Steve Martin in 2009 and won a Grammy for best bluegrass album in 2013 for their solo album, Nobody Knows You.
While the Rangers won't have Martin in tow when they pay a visit to the Mesa Arts Center in mid-March, they will be performing the sort of upbeat down-home sounds that attracted the legendary actor/comedian in the first place. Michael Roberts
Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats
Thursday, March 14
The Van Buren
Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats is a ’70s throwback band from across the pond that brings to mind genre progenitors like Pentagram and stoner-rock-era Black Sabbath. It doesn’t offer any trailblazing new sounds, but rather makes a point of mining the best out of
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
40 Oz. to Freedom
Thursday, March 14
BLK Live in Scottsdale
When a band covers a song, it should go one of two ways: Either the remake should be a virtually flawless representation, or come out as a startling contrast from the original. Cover bands, on the other hand, are a different story altogether; fans go to see them because they want a copy – not a phoned-in attempt or a new remix, but a version so close to their favorite band it that sounds, looks and feels like their favorite band. This week, 40 Oz. to Freedom stop by BLK Live in Scottsdale to fulfill this desire for Sublime fans with their on-point version of the Long Beach trio.
Board shorts, Coronas and all, 40 Oz. have been performing for the still-thriving Sublime fan base since 2007, long before the original group decided to reunite with Bradley Nowell sound-alike Rome Ramirez. Dane Scott leads this four-piece through the band's fairly limited
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!