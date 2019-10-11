The 15 Best Concerts in Phoenix This Week

Up for seeing a show sometime in the near future? The good news is that there are plenty of great concerts happening in the Valley over the next seven nights – and each is worthy of your time and money.
And there's pretty much something for every taste. From old favorites like Steve Hackett and Phil Collins to more modern-day hitmakers like Bastille, J Balvin, and DIIV, the array of concerts happening at music venues across the Phoenix area this week is diverse.
Without further ado, here are the best concerts happening in the Valley from Friday, October 11, to Thursday, October 17. And for even more live music happening locally, check out Phoenix New Times' online concert calendar.
Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers
Friday, October 11
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Bruce Hornsby is easily one of America's most versatile and accomplished musicians of the past three decades. Few other artists can claim such wide musical parameters. After more than a dozen albums featuring his name on the marquee, an untold number of live recordings, and several more recordings with the Dead and their various offshoots, Hornsby been duly rewarded with Grammys, solid sales, and peer recognition. Hornsby and his latest project, the Noisemakers, will be at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on Friday night for an 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $39 to $69. Lee Zimmerman
Dave Mason
Friday, October 11
Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale
In his decades-long career, Dave Mason has been a lot of things. He's a founding member of the seminal band Traffic (which punched his ticket into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame), a hit-producing solo artist, and collaborator and friend to a
Dave Mason is also creating new music, but he's like so many other classic rock-era artists who find it nearly impossible to release or promote, even if they have a current recording contract. And radio stations – both terrestrial and satellite – aren’t interested in playing a new Dave Mason song when they can spin “Only You Know and I Know” or one of his other hits for the millionth time. Show your support this weekend at Mason’s Friday night show at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, which starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 to $85. Bob Ruggiero
J Balvin
Saturday, October 12
Talking Stick Resort Arena
In many ways, Colombian superstar J Balvin is leading the current wave of Latin pop that’s sweeping the globe. Back in 2017, his smash “Mi Gente” joined “Despacito” in becoming the first two Spanish-language hits to concurrently place in the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10. His colorful style could be seen as inspiring to rising
DIIV
Saturday, October 12
The Rebel Lounge
DIIV are all grown up and back at it with their third album, Deceiver. The indie rock band, who came together in 2011, have switched coasts – farewell Brooklyn, hello Los Angeles – and sport a laid-back attitude to match their new California home.
It has been almost four years since the group toured together on their last album in 2016, Is the Is Are, which was voted one of the “Top 50 Albums of 2016” by Pitchfork's readers. DIIV will perform at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix on Saturday. Storefront Church and Andrew Combs will open the 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $18. Natasha Yee
Tower of Power
Saturday, October 12
Mesa Arts Center
Now in their 51st year, this Oakland-born R&B group
The Neighbourhood
Saturday, October 12
The Van Buren
The Neighbourhood
Alchemy Tour
Sunday, October 13
Rawhide Event Center in Chandler
Need something to tide you over until the next big festival, EDM fans? Consider attending this one-night rager at Rawhide Event Center in Chandler, which will feature sets from a triumvirate of electronic dance music heavyweights, not to mention plenty of head-banging, fist-pumping action in the crowd. NGHTMRE, Slander, and Seven Lions will headline the event and unleash heavy-duty mixes of dubstep, electro, trap, house, hip-hop, and drum ’n’ bass. Sharing the lineup will be electronica ensemble The Glitch Mob, who are staging their second Valley performance in less than a month. The beats get going at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are $47 to $90. Benjamin Leatherman
Experience Hendrix
Sunday, October 13
Mesa Arts Center
Nothing will ever compare to seeing Jimi Hendrix murder a six-string live in action, but Experience Hendrix — a traveling revue that plays all the classic Hendrix cuts in an homage to a still-larger-than-life American legend — sure does come close to it. Featuring fellow guitar heroes Joe Satriani, Jonny Lang, Taj Mahal, Eric Johnson, and Dweezil Zappa, the current troupe
The Quebe Sisters
Sunday, October 13
MIM Music Theater
Western swing may seem like an antiquated music genre. If those are your thoughts, the Quebe Sisters are here to shatter your misconceptions. The trio of North Texas sisters
Tyler Childers
Monday, October 14
The Van Buren
Sometimes in country and Americana music, a voice as impure as America itself finds its way in as if by accident. That is the voice and song style of Kentucky native Tyler Childers, whose tunes like “Feathered Indians,” from his much-discussed Purgatory, arrive weathered and worn as a stone.
And filling up The Van Buren with that sketchbook of rural American life will mean that locals can leave behind the drone of millions of people and listen to the pointed stories from the hollers and riversides drenched with cigarettes, doped-up mistakes, and tussled love. From the rusty faucet of his voice, he gives shape to places and people that are trapped and free at the same time. The concert starts at 8 p.m. Caroline Spence opens. Tickets are $31 to $36. David Ensminger
Phil Collins
Tuesday, October 15
Talking Stick Resort Arena
Beginning his career playing drums in prog-rock band Genesis, Phil Collins took over lead singer duties following the departure of Peter Gabriel. Both men found success in pop, but Collins managed to score various No. 1 Billboard hits himself (including “Sussudio,” “Another Day in Paradise,” and the Philip Bailey collab “Easy Lover”) as well as “Invisible Touch” with Genesis. His song “In the Air Tonight” featured prominently on Miami Vice’s debut episode, and, much later, in The Hangover. If you were alive during the Reagan administration, he was everywhere, and if you were around for Bush Sr., he was inescapable. Since his peak, Collins has mostly laid low, occasionally doing work for films such as Disney’s Tarzan. He also sometimes does sardonically named revival tours, such as the current one, Phil Collins: Still Not Dead Yet, Live!, which swings through Talking Stick Resort Arena on Tuesday, October 15. The concert is at 8 p.m. and tickets are $90-$540. Douglas Markowitz
Bastille
Tuesday, October 15
Comerica Theatre
Bastille
REO Speedwagon
Wednesday, October 16
Mesa Amphitheatre
What's crazy about REO Speedwagon's 1980 hit machine/Trans-Am heavy-petting mood-setter High Infidelity, is that the band were nine albums and 13 years into their career when they scored this
The Beatles may have made more records in a shorter period of time, but what would you rather hear in a roller rink arcade while pining away for some older girl as your Icee leaks syrup onto the buttons of a Space Invaders game: "I Wanna Hold Your Hand" or "Keep On Loving You"? We guess it matters most where your nostalgia comes from, but either way, nostalgia will be the driving force behind your decision to see the band.
REO Speedwagon
Godsmack
Wednesday, October 16
Comerica Theatre
Eyebrow piercings and poor facial hair choices aside, you gotta give Godsmack credit for turning what could have been a trendy, one-hit wonder into a legitimate rock band with an incredibly loyal fan base. When the seminal group first hit the national scene in 1998, they fit easily into the emerging nu-metal genre with bands like P.O.D., Disturbed, and Papa Roach. Fortunately, the band
Taking on the term “alternative metal,” Godsmack now
Steve Hackett
Thursday, October 17
The Van Buren
Guitarist and songwriter Steve Hackett doesn’t shirk from his categorization as a “Prog Rock” artist. That’s perhaps not surprising, given his tenure with Genesis in the ‘70s, as well as the possessor of a discography inching toward 30 solo albums in addition to other collaborations of intricate and challenging rock and roll. But he is out to break up what he calls some myths about it. Catch him in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, at The Van Buren. Tickets for the show are $57 to $67. Bob Ruggiero
Senses Fail
Thursday, October 17
Club Red in Mesa
Post-hardcore band Senses Fail joined the scene in the early 2000s with Let It Enfold You, an album catchy enough and edgy enough to earn plenty of praise in the post-hardcore world. These days, only one original member remains, lead singer Buddy Nielsen, but Senses Fail easily draw in crowds nonetheless. The band released their seventh full-length studio album, If There Is A Light, It Will Find You, last February, which means you’re likely to hear songs from the project when they visit Club Red in Mesa along with Hot Mulligan and Yours Truly. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $19 in advance, $23 at the door. Diamond Rodrigue
