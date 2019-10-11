The 15 Best Concerts in Phoenix This Week

Up for seeing a show sometime in the near future? The good news is that there are plenty of great concerts happening in the Valley over the next seven nights – and each is worthy of your time and money.

And there's pretty much something for every taste. From old favorites like Steve Hackett and Phil Collins to more modern-day hitmakers like Bastille, J Balvin, and DIIV, the array of concerts happening at music venues across the Phoenix area this week is diverse.

Without further ado, here are the best concerts happening in the Valley from Friday, October 11, to Thursday, October 17. And for even more live music happening locally, check out Phoenix New Times' online concert calendar.

EXPAND Bruce Hornsby knows how to bring the rock. Keith Lanpher

Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers

Friday, October 11

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Bruce Hornsby is easily one of America's most versatile and accomplished musicians of the past three decades. Few other artists can claim such wide musical parameters. After more than a dozen albums featuring his name on the marquee, an untold number of live recordings, and several more recordings with the Dead and their various offshoots, Hornsby been duly rewarded with Grammys, solid sales, and peer recognition. Hornsby and his latest project, the Noisemakers, will be at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on Friday night for an 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $39 to $69. Lee Zimmerman



Dave Mason Chris Jensen

Dave Mason

Friday, October 11

Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale

In his decades-long career, Dave Mason has been a lot of things. He's a founding member of the seminal band Traffic (which punched his ticket into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame), a hit-producing solo artist, and collaborator and friend to a who’s-who of rock royalty, including Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and George Harrison.

Dave Mason is also creating new music, but he's like so many other classic rock-era artists who find it nearly impossible to release or promote, even if they have a current recording contract. And radio stations – both terrestrial and satellite – aren’t interested in playing a new Dave Mason song when they can spin “Only You Know and I Know” or one of his other hits for the millionth time. Show your support this weekend at Mason’s Friday night show at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, which starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 to $85. Bob Ruggiero



J Balvin

Saturday, October 12

Talking Stick Resort Arena

In many ways, Colombian superstar J Balvin is leading the current wave of Latin pop that’s sweeping the globe. Back in 2017, his smash “Mi Gente” joined “Despacito” in becoming the first two Spanish-language hits to concurrently place in the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10. His colorful style could be seen as inspiring to rising urbano stars like Bad Bunny. His shows are always extraordinary: Last year’s Vibras Tour featured striptease, inflatable dinosaurs, and other wild visuals. His Coachella set from this year was equally outstanding. There’s no telling what he’ll do when he brings his Arcoiris (Rainbow) Tour to Phoenix, but judging from the name, it’ll at least be colorful. Tickets are $35.20 to $345.25. Douglas Markowitz



EXPAND DIIV come to The Rebel Lounge this Saturday, October 12. DIIV

DIIV

Saturday, October 12

The Rebel Lounge

DIIV are all grown up and back at it with their third album, Deceiver. The indie rock band, who came together in 2011, have switched coasts – farewell Brooklyn, hello Los Angeles – and sport a laid-back attitude to match their new California home.

It has been almost four years since the group toured together on their last album in 2016, Is the Is Are, which was voted one of the “Top 50 Albums of 2016” by Pitchfork's readers. DIIV will perform at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix on Saturday. Storefront Church and Andrew Combs will open the 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $18. Natasha Yee

EXPAND Tower of Power are still going strong after 51 years. Mesa Arts Center

Tower of Power

Saturday, October 12

Mesa Arts Center

Now in their 51st year, this Oakland-born R&B group have become an institution. With a huge horn section and deep grooves, the Tower of Power sound is one of the most recognizable around. In their stage shows, they segue easily from funk to smooth jazz to blue-eyed soul. This ability to cross genres has brought them innumerable recording opportunities with widely diverse artists. Few ensembles can claim to have recorded with Lyle Lovett and Aerosmith, but that's hardly a stretch for this group. See them live at Mesa Arts Center on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 to $159.50. William Michael Smith

The Neighbourhood

Saturday, October 12

The Van Buren

The Neighbourhood are that band. They're the Americans who spell their name the British way and they insist on every photo or video taken of them to be in black and white. Here's the thing though: they have legit reasons for their approach. They treat the band as an overall project and are clever enough to craft a brand of pop-rock that attracts both the ever-fertile teenage market and the adults paying for their records and shows. They’re scheduled to perform on Saturday at The Van Buren. Jane Holiday and Claud open the 8 p.m. show. Angel Melendez

Jeff Montalvo, better known to the EDM world as Seven Lions. Ticketmaster

Alchemy Tour

Sunday, October 13

Rawhide Event Center in Chandler

Need something to tide you over until the next big festival, EDM fans? Consider attending this one-night rager at Rawhide Event Center in Chandler, which will feature sets from a triumvirate of electronic dance music heavyweights, not to mention plenty of head-banging, fist-pumping action in the crowd. NGHTMRE, Slander, and Seven Lions will headline the event and unleash heavy-duty mixes of dubstep, electro, trap, house, hip-hop, and drum ’n’ bass. Sharing the lineup will be electronica ensemble The Glitch Mob, who are staging their second Valley performance in less than a month. The beats get going at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are $47 to $90. Benjamin Leatherman

Joe Satriani is scheduled to perform with G3 on Thursday, January 18. Courtesy of Entourage Talent Associates

Experience Hendrix

Sunday, October 13

Mesa Arts Center

Nothing will ever compare to seeing Jimi Hendrix murder a six-string live in action, but Experience Hendrix — a traveling revue that plays all the classic Hendrix cuts in an homage to a still-larger-than-life American legend — sure does come close to it. Featuring fellow guitar heroes Joe Satriani, Jonny Lang, Taj Mahal, Eric Johnson, and Dweezil Zappa, the current troupe have added bassist Billy Cox — the only surviving member of Hendrix's three main bands — to their lineup. Do yourself a favor and don't miss it when the revue comes to the Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center on Sunday night. The riffs start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $46 to $91. Laurie Charles

EXPAND The Quebe Sisters are scheduled to perform on Sunday, October 13, at the MIM Music Theater. Michael J. Media

The Quebe Sisters

Sunday, October 13

MIM Music Theater

Western swing may seem like an antiquated music genre. If those are your thoughts, the Quebe Sisters are here to shatter your misconceptions. The trio of North Texas sisters have ensured the music style remains viable. They’re fiddle-playing, three-part-harmony-singing frontwomen for a group who have performed at the Kennedy and Lincoln centers. They’re proudly ushering a new generation of western swing in with freshly written and original songs. The band will provide a sampling of those songs from their upcoming album and plenty of familiar favorites to those who venture to their Sunday night show at MIM Music Theater, which starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $38.50 to $48.50. Jesse Sendejas Jr.

Tyler Childers

Monday, October 14

The Van Buren

Sometimes in country and Americana music, a voice as impure as America itself finds its way in as if by accident. That is the voice and song style of Kentucky native Tyler Childers, whose tunes like “Feathered Indians,” from his much-discussed Purgatory, arrive weathered and worn as a stone.

And filling up The Van Buren with that sketchbook of rural American life will mean that locals can leave behind the drone of millions of people and listen to the pointed stories from the hollers and riversides drenched with cigarettes, doped-up mistakes, and tussled love. From the rusty faucet of his voice, he gives shape to places and people that are trapped and free at the same time. The concert starts at 8 p.m. Caroline Spence opens. Tickets are $31 to $36. David Ensminger

Can you feel it coming in the air tonight? Stian Roenning

Phil Collins

Tuesday, October 15

Talking Stick Resort Arena

Beginning his career playing drums in prog-rock band Genesis, Phil Collins took over lead singer duties following the departure of Peter Gabriel. Both men found success in pop, but Collins managed to score various No. 1 Billboard hits himself (including “Sussudio,” “Another Day in Paradise,” and the Philip Bailey collab “Easy Lover”) as well as “Invisible Touch” with Genesis. His song “In the Air Tonight” featured prominently on Miami Vice’s debut episode, and, much later, in The Hangover. If you were alive during the Reagan administration, he was everywhere, and if you were around for Bush Sr., he was inescapable. Since his peak, Collins has mostly laid low, occasionally doing work for films such as Disney’s Tarzan. He also sometimes does sardonically named revival tours, such as the current one, Phil Collins: Still Not Dead Yet, Live!, which swings through Talking Stick Resort Arena on Tuesday, October 15. The concert is at 8 p.m. and tickets are $90-$540. Douglas Markowitz

British indie pop band Bastille. Chuffmedia

Bastille

Tuesday, October 15

Comerica Theatre

Bastille are a band that bank on the enthusiasm of a crowd to propel them through the high point of their performance. Their most lauded singles are sugary, uplifting anthems with nary a minor chord between them that consist of more vowel-heavy utterances than actual words. These hits require audience participation in a live setting just as badly as they need Auto-Tune in the studio. Bastille’s current tour brings them to the Valley on Tuesday, October 15, for a show at Comerica Theatre. The music starts at 7:30 p.m. and Joywave opens. Tickets are $39.50-$60. Hilary Hughes

REO Speedwagon in concert in 2015. Jim Louvau

REO Speedwagon

Wednesday, October 16

Mesa Amphitheatre

What's crazy about REO Speedwagon's 1980 hit machine/Trans-Am heavy-petting mood-setter High Infidelity, is that the band were nine albums and 13 years into their career when they scored this millions-selling monster.

The Beatles may have made more records in a shorter period of time, but what would you rather hear in a roller rink arcade while pining away for some older girl as your Icee leaks syrup onto the buttons of a Space Invaders game: "I Wanna Hold Your Hand" or "Keep On Loving You"? We guess it matters most where your nostalgia comes from, but either way, nostalgia will be the driving force behind your decision to see the band.

REO Speedwagon visit the Valley on Wednesday, October 16, for a concert at outdoor music venue Mesa Amphitheatre. The show is at 6 p.m. and tickets are $55 to $179. Steve Steward

EXPAND Godsmack MSOPR

Godsmack

Wednesday, October 16

Comerica Theatre

Eyebrow piercings and poor facial hair choices aside, you gotta give Godsmack credit for turning what could have been a trendy, one-hit wonder into a legitimate rock band with an incredibly loyal fan base. When the seminal group first hit the national scene in 1998, they fit easily into the emerging nu-metal genre with bands like P.O.D., Disturbed, and Papa Roach. Fortunately, the band have evolved gracefully.

Taking on the term “alternative metal,” Godsmack now sound more like a bridge between Metallica and Alice in Chains, thanks to lead vocalist Sully Erna, who revels in acoustic rock and world music. Their latest visit to the Valley happens on Wednesday, October 16, when they invade Comerica Theatre. The show starts at 7 p.m. and Halestorm and Monster Truck will open. Tickets are $45 to $75. Adriane Goetz

Steve Hackett

Thursday, October 17

The Van Buren

Guitarist and songwriter Steve Hackett doesn’t shirk from his categorization as a “Prog Rock” artist. That’s perhaps not surprising, given his tenure with Genesis in the ‘70s, as well as the possessor of a discography inching toward 30 solo albums in addition to other collaborations of intricate and challenging rock and roll. But he is out to break up what he calls some myths about it. Catch him in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, at The Van Buren. Tickets for the show are $57 to $67. Bob Ruggiero

EXPAND Members of Senses Fair (from left): Matt Smith, Buddy Nielsen, Jason Black, Dan Trapp, and Zack Roach. Brandon Aviram

Senses Fail

Thursday, October 17

Club Red in Mesa

Post-hardcore band Senses Fail joined the scene in the early 2000s with Let It Enfold You, an album catchy enough and edgy enough to earn plenty of praise in the post-hardcore world. These days, only one original member remains, lead singer Buddy Nielsen, but Senses Fail easily draw in crowds nonetheless. The band released their seventh full-length studio album, If There Is A Light, It Will Find You, last February, which means you’re likely to hear songs from the project when they visit Club Red in Mesa along with Hot Mulligan and Yours Truly. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $19 in advance, $23 at the door. Diamond Rodrigue