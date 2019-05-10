EXPAND Art Alexakis is scheduled to perform on Sunday, May 12, at Marquee Theatre in Tempe. Courtesy of Big Picture Media

The 13 Best Concerts in Phoenix This Weekend

| |

Going to FORM this weekend? You’re not the only one, as the annual music and art festival up at Arcosanti will have hundreds of locals in attendance. If you weren’t able to swing a ticket, however, there will be plenty of other worthwhile shows happening across the Valley from Friday, May 10, to Sunday, May 12. Everclear’s Art Alexakis will bring his Songs and Stories Tour to the Marquee Theatre in Tempe on Sunday night for what’s certain to be a memorable show. Elsewhere, indie folk band Lord Huron will be at The Van Buren and rock legend Uli John Roth will invade Club Red in Mesa. Other highlights of this weekend’s concert calendar include gigs by Foxing, Colbie Caillat, Marcia Ball, Slow Poisoner, and decker., as well as The Bash music and craft beer festival. Related Stories The Top 10 Artists at FORM Arcosanti 2019

Details about each of these shows and events can be found in the following list. And for even more live music happening around town this weekend, hit up Phoenix New Times' online concert calendar.

Friday, May 10

Crescent Ballroom Having survived everything from high-speed collisions and grand theft to members quitting and going to grad school, Foxing are perhaps one of the most resilient indie rock bands still standing. Lumped in with the early-2010s emo revival, their latest record, Nearer My God, is their most ambitious yet, with synth triggers and nine-minute songs aplenty. Co-headliners Now Now, meanwhile, also ditched their emo background, embracing pop on songs like “SGL.” The parody Twitter account-turned-band Daddy Issues opens for both. Douglas Markowitz

The Music of Led Zeppelin

Friday, May 10

Phoenix Symphony Hall



Led Zeppelin rode the line between bombastic rock and symphonic music; guitarist Jimmy Page would play his guitar with a violin bow onstage. If you have ever wanted to see a mirror ball spinning at Symphony Hall, here's your chance. Vocalist Randy Jackson (not the American Idol judge, dawg, but the singer from the band Zebra) will take the stage in front of a full band and the entire Phoenix Symphony for the tribute show The Music of Led Zeppelin. All your favorite tracks like “Black Dog” and “Whole Lotta Love” will be given the classical treatment. Dancing days are here again at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 10, at Phoenix Symphony Hall. Tickets are $35 to $225. Jason Keil

The Slow Poisoner is coming to The Trunk Space. E. Francis Kohler

Slow Poisoner

Friday, May 10

The Trunk Space

Imagine P.T. Barnum, Edward Gorey, and The Cramps getting into a car accident. With their bodies mangled beyond recognition, a mad surgeon would work around the clock, sewing different body parts together until one whole being was born from that wreckage. The Slow Poisoner is that Frankenstein's monster. The one-man band based out of San Francisco is the fevered brainchild of Andrew Goldfarb, who performs all his material live with a guitar and drum.