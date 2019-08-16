The 10 Best Concerts in Phoenix This Weekend

Need something to do this weekend? You've got plenty of options when it comes to live music and nightlife options around the Valley, including the chance to attend a lingerie rave, rock out with Denmark's finest folk metal fiends, or celebrate Woodstock's 50th anniversary at two different parties.

Elsewhere, you can catch legends like Wayne Newton, Gilby Clarke, and George Clinton, the latter of whom will be staging his final performance in the Valley with Parliament-Funkadelic.

Details about each of these shows can be found below. And for even more live music or nightlife happening around the Valley, hit up Phoenix New Times' online concert calendar.

Gilby Clarke

Friday, August 16

BLK Live in Scottsdale

Gilby Clarke is a badass rock 'n' roller. In 1991, he got hired to play rhythm guitar in Guns N' Roses during the group's Use Your Illusion tour. He stuck with GNR for three more years, back when Axl and crew were the greatest band on earth. Then, Gilby played with Slash's Snakepit, the MC5, Heart, Nancy Sinatra, and Rockstar Supernova, while also producing for The Bronx and LA Guns. Now, he writes his own tunes and plays shows from Sao Paulo to Stockholm. He can add Scottsdale to that list this weekend after playing BLK Live on Friday night. Dead West opens the evening, which starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15. Jacob Katel

Micah Nelson, better known as Particle Kid. Shock Ink

Particle Kid

Friday, August 16

Valley Bar

Those unfamiliar with Micah Nelson’s rock ‘n’ roll alter ego, Particle Kid, will probably recognize his dad, who happens to be outlaw country legend Willie Nelson. Naturally, Micah’s musical roots run deep, but to classify the Particle Kid in the vein of his famous father wouldn’t be entirely accurate. Whereas Willie is renowned in country circles for his outlaw tales, Micah’s Particle Kid is a bit more experimental, so much so that he was named one of 20 “New Classic” Creative Visionaries by Rolling Stone in 2017. In the years since, the Particle Kid has done plenty well for himself. He has put out a couple of records under his moniker and recorded an album with his father and brother. He’s scheduled to perform on Friday night at Valley Bar. Local indie band Meet the Sun open the show, which is at 8 p.m. Admission is $13. Clint Hale



EXPAND The folk metal fiends of Tyr. Metal Blade Records

Týr

Friday, August 16,

Club Red in Mesa

Denmark's Tyr have more in common with Viking metal bands like Amon Amarth. There is no orchestration or folk instruments to be found, but tales of journeys and battles from many years ago are an inspiration for the folk metal band. There are no references to modern life to be found here, and we're okay with that. They’ll invade Club Red in Mesa on Friday night with support from Olden, Condemned Till Dawn, and Stoneclaw. The show is at 6 p.m. and tickets are $20. Jason Roche



EXPAND Attendees of last year's Lingerieve party. Benjamin Leatherman

Lingerieve 13

Friday, August 16

Club Red in Mesa

Yes, there’s a lingerie-themed rave happening this weekend – and, no, it’s really not that strange of a concept. As a matter of fact, most electronic dance music events feature attendees dressed as colorful and over-the-top as possible, including any combination of furry accessories, day-glo fashion, strange costumes, and other attention-grabbing gear. You can expect to encounter the same sort of get-ups at Lingerieve 13 on Friday, August 16, at Club Red in Mesa.

Local EDM promoter 1 Vibe Events has been putting on its annual Lingerieve affair almost every single year since 2006. This year, it will be headlined by Swedish-born DJ duo Wasted Penguinz, who are known for their mixes of hard dance, house, techno, and hardcore. They’re also known for donning costumes during their sets, which means they’ll fit right in (although there’s no word on whether or not that will include wearing actual lingerie). A collection of local DJs are also scheduled to perform, including Dark Mark, Sparrow, Silent J, Versa, Dad Jokes, and NightWalker. The party goes from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets are $25 to $35. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND A scene from the original Woodstock in 1969. Mark Goff/via Wikimedia Commons

Woodstock Costume Party & Concert

Friday, August 16, and Saturday, August 17

Cactus Jack’s Bar in Ahwatukee

The organizers behind this two-day tribute to Woodstock at Cactus Jack’s are hoping to channel the spirit of the original 1969 event. As such, the indoor and outdoor festival will feature a mix of local bands and musicians performing cover sets of the many musicians that took the stage 50 years ago.

Friday’s lineup kicks off at 5 p.m. and includes Kat Wullfson doing her best Janis Joplin, The Spaniels paying tribute to Joe Cocker, and Oh Feel Ya playing songs by The Band. The music on Saturday starts at 3 p.m. and will see a Ravi Shankar set by Shahid Parvez, Skunk Creek Light doing CSN, Twice Baked performing the hits of Creedence Clearwater Revival, and Plain Tuna making like Jefferson Airplane.

We’re betting that someone will even bust out with a sweet rendition of the "The Star-Spangled Banner” in the vein of Jimi Hendrix at some point during the weekend. Admission is $12 each day. Costumes are encouraged and there will be a giant inflatable mudslide. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND Living legend George Clinton. Melissa Fossum

George Clinton

Saturday, August 17

Celebrity Theatre

The longtime frontman of Parliament-Funkadelic has done so much during his 64-year career, working from everyone from Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar to the Red Hot Chili Peppers. He is the ultimate icon of funk music, that incredibly distinctive fusion of black-originated genres like jazz and R&B with psychedelic rock. He's also 77 years old, and he seems to be aware that his own days on Mother Earth are numbered.

“Even though I feel like I’m just getting started, the reality is the group needs to go ahead and keep it going," Clinton told Rolling Stone. "We’ve got a new vibe in the band, and they’ve been carrying it for the last three years. I’ve been up there representing for people, but they’ve actually been turning the place out. And we’ve been selling out for the last five years, every night.” Hopefully, they'll keep selling out on their next tour, which will be Clinton's last with the group. It includes one date in Phoenix in mid-August with support from Fishbone, Dumpstamphunk, and Miss Velvet and the Blue Wolf. Start time is 7 p.m. Tickets are $45 to $140. Douglas Markowitz

EXPAND The Van Buren in downtown Phoenix. Benjamin Leatherman

50-Year Anniversary Celebration of Woodstock

Saturday, August 17

The Van Buren

Woodstock, arguably the most monumental music festival in history, is hitting an equally monumental milestone this month as it turns 50. And there are plenty of celebrations marking the occasion taking place across the U.S. this week, including here in the Valley.

Some of the same rock ‘n’ roll anthems that were performed back in ’69 will be performed inside The Van Buren on Saturday during the 50-Year Anniversary Celebration of Woodstock. Tribute acts The Who Experience, Creedence and Company, and the Jimi Hendrix-style act Anthony Aquarius Mystery will perform during the event, which starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $25. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND The Senators, including frontman Jesse Teer. z0a Photography

The Senators

Saturday, August 17

Changing Hands Bookstore

Music brought The Senators, a folk band that recently traded the desert for New York’s Catskill Mountains, together as high school band geeks in Phoenix. Now they’re on tour, making music nerds everywhere burst with pride. Hear more about their adventures in music and life when they share stories and songs at Changing Hands Bookstore on Saturday, August 17. They’ll be joined by several Phoenix poets and writers. Tickets for the 8 p.m. event are $12, plus fees. Lynn Trimble



Electronic dance music artist Audien. Paradigm Talent Agency

Audien

Saturday, August 17

The Pool at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale

Being featured on mixes from electronic heavyweights Tiesto, Armin Van Buuren, Hardwell, and Above and Beyond, Audien has brought his trance-inspired music into the pop world. His remixes of Halsey, Coldplay, and Bastille garnered him the attention of Lady Antebellum for that act's collaborative crossover "Something Better." Audien combines uplifting pop tendencies and trance-synth riffs in his mixes and tracks, which you’re likely to hear on Saturday afternoon at Talking Stick Resort when he performs at its latest Release pool party. Progressive house artist Vanic shares the bill. Gates open at 1 p.m. Tickets are $15. Dylan White

Wayne Newton

Saturday, August 17

Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino in Chandler

When some people think of the name Wayne Newton, they picture a cocky teenage Matthew Broderick defiantly lip-synching "Danke Schoen" whilst straddling a parade float in Ferris Bueller's Day Off. That's okay. Most of you out there were only a twinkle in daddy's eye when Newton was scorching the airwaves with that signature song back in 1963. Perhaps some of you know him from his numerous and varied movie roles over the years. From the mind-bogglingly atrocious The Adventures of Ford Fairlane to the lost cult classic The Dark Backward, "The Newt" has been lending his velvet presence to the silver screen for more than four decades.

He started young, including a stint in the Valley in the ‘50s performing on the local TV program The Lew King Rangers Show. Wayne's trademark soprano singing voice had many people believing that he was either a teenage girl, a castrated boy, or just a late bloomer. Well, they were right. But when you think of the name Wayne Newton, two words pop into your head: "Las Vegas." Newton is the undisputed king of Sin City, at one point commanding a staggering $1 million a month for his loungey, casino ballroom magic. This weekend, Newtown will perform within another gambler’s paradise when he takes the stage at Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino in Chandler at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $37 to $77. John Freeman