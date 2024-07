Your ultimate guide to Totally Tubular Festival in Phoenix

click to enlarge Tom Bailey of Thompson Twins is a featured artist on the 80s-centric Totally Tubular Festival tour. Ticketmaster

Where is the Totally Tubular Festival’s Phoenix concert?



Totally Tubular Festival tickets



What time is the Totally Tubular Festival in Phoenix?



Totally Tubular Festival lineup



Thomas Dolby

Tom Bailey of Thompson Twins

Modern English

Men Without Hats

The Tubes

Bow Wow Wow

Eddie Munoz of The Plimsouls

click to enlarge Post-punk/New wave band Modern English. Eleonora Collini

Arizona Financial Theatre bag policy



Is Arizona Financial Theatre cashless?



Getting there



From Interstate 10, take Exit 144 for Seventh Avenue and then head south. Turn left on Adams Street and go east to Fourth Avenue.

From Interstate 17, use Exit 196 for Seventh Avenue and then go north. Turn right onto Adams Street and head east until you reach Fourth Avenue.

Valley Metro light rail to Arizona Financial Theatre



Where to park



Can you bring a poster or sign into Arizona Financial Theatre?



What can't you bring to Arizona Financial Theatre?



Weapons of all types

Illegal drugs and substances

Outside food or drinks (including alcohol)

Professional cameras or camera equipment

Fireworks

Audio recording equipment

Noisemakers or drones

Laser pens or pointers

Skateboards, rollerblades, hoverboards, scooters or bicycles

Animals not authorized under ADA or relevant state/local laws

Any item deemed to be dangerous

click to enlarge Men Without Hats are best known for their 1982 hit "The Safety Dance." Paradise Artists

Totally Tubular Festival setlists



“Blue Monday” (New Order cover)

“Europa and the Pirate Twins”

“One of Our Submarines” (with snippets of Gary Numan’s “Cars” and The Cure’s “Lovesong”)

"Heroes" (David Bowie cover)

“Hyperactive!”

“She Blinded Me With Science”

“Love on Your Side”

“Lay Your Hands on Me”

“If You Were Here”

“You Take Me Up”

"Lies"

“Psycho Killer” (Talking Heads cover)

“Doctor! Doctor!”

“Hold Me Now”





“Gathering Dust”

“Long in the Tooth”

“Someone's Calling”

“After the Snow”

“Hands Across the Sea”

“I Melt With You”

“Where Do the Boys Go?”

“Antarctica”

“I Got the Message”

“Pop Goes the World”

“The Safety Dance”

“Love, Peace and Harmony”

“W.O.R.K.”

“Roustabout”

“Do You Wanna Hold Me?”

“Aphrodisiac”

“I Want Candy”

“TV Is King”

“She's a Beauty”

“A Matter of Pride”

“Sushi Girl”

“Tip of My Tongue”

“Talk to Ya Later”

“Zero Hour”

“Oldest Story in the World”

“Now”

“A Million Miles Away”

If there’s one constant to the summer concert season, it's nostalgia-filled package tours showcases artists and bands from a specific genre or era. In the case of the Totally Tubular Festival, the 23-city tour showcases early ‘80s pop and New wave hitmakers.In other words, expect plenty of synth.The tour rolls into the Arizona Financial Theatre on Wednesday and will feature Thomas Dolby (“She Blinded Me With Science”), Thompson Twins guitarist and vocalist Tom Bailey and bands like Modern English (“I Melt With You”), Men Without Hats ("The Safety Dance") and Bow Wow Wow (“I Want Candy”). Legendary art-rock act The Tubes, founded by several former Arizona residents, and guitarist Eddie Muñoz of The Plimsouls are also scheduled to perform.If you’re eager to experience a slice of early ‘80s musical nostalgia, here’s everything to know about the Totally Tubular Festival’s stop in Phoenix, including ticket prices, setlists and other info.The Totally Tubular Festival will take place on Wednesday at the Arizona Financial TheatreTickets are available via livenation.com . Standard admission tickets are $53.50 to $87. Pit seating tickets are still available and are $188.80 to $236.Doors at the Arizona Financial Theatre open at 5 p.m. The concert starts at 6 p.m.Here’s who is currently scheduled to perform during the festival’s stop in Phoenix.Arizona Financial Theatre has the following bag policy in place for events: Bags up to 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches will be allowed, but all bags will be searched prior to entry into the venue. Bags that aren’t clear are subject to additional searches by security.Mostly. Cashless payments are available at all points of sale at Arizona Financial Theatre and are recommended.Arizona Financial Theatre is located on the northwest corner of Washington Street and Fourth Avenue.A pair of Valley Metro Rail stations are available east of Arizona Financial Theatre. The eastbound station is located at First Avenue and Jefferson Street, while the westbound station is at Washington Street and Central Avenue. Fares are $2 per person for a single ride or $4 per person for unlimited rides.The Adams Street Garage is within walking distance of Arizona Financial Theatre at 304 W. Adams St. The garage opens at 5 p.m. and has a flat rate of $10 per vehicle.Limited street parking is available near the venue at $1.50 per hour, with meters enforced until 10 p.m. daily. You can use the Parkmobile app to pay for spaces. Valley Metro offers 13 park-and-ride lots throughout the metro Phoenix area along the light rail system. Each is free to use.Yes, but only if they aren’t larger than 8.5 inches by 11 inches (essentially the size of a regular sheet of paper)The following items aren’t allowed inside the venue:The setlists for artists and bands on the Totally Tubular Festival tour have varied in each city. Here's a complete rundown of the songs they're likely to play based on prior tour stops: