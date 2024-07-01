Your ultimate guide to Totally Tubular Festival in Phoenix

In other words, expect plenty of synth.
The tour rolls into the Arizona Financial Theatre on Wednesday and will feature Thomas Dolby (“She Blinded Me With Science”), Thompson Twins guitarist and vocalist Tom Bailey and bands like Modern English (“I Melt With You”), Men Without Hats ("The Safety Dance") and Bow Wow Wow (“I Want Candy”). Legendary art-rock act The Tubes, founded by several former Arizona residents, and guitarist Eddie Muñoz of The Plimsouls are also scheduled to perform.
If you’re eager to experience a slice of early ‘80s musical nostalgia, here’s everything to know about the Totally Tubular Festival’s stop in Phoenix, including ticket prices, setlists and other info.
Where is the Totally Tubular Festival’s Phoenix concert?
The Totally Tubular Festival will take place on Wednesday at the Arizona Financial Theatre
Totally Tubular Festival tickets
Tickets are available via livenation.com. Standard admission tickets are $53.50 to $87. Pit seating tickets are still available and are $188.80 to $236.
What time is the Totally Tubular Festival in Phoenix?
Doors at the Arizona Financial Theatre open at 5 p.m. The concert starts at 6 p.m.
Totally Tubular Festival lineup
Here’s who is currently scheduled to perform during the festival’s stop in Phoenix.
- Thomas Dolby
- Tom Bailey of Thompson Twins
- Modern English
- Men Without Hats
- The Tubes
- Bow Wow Wow
- Eddie Munoz of The Plimsouls
Arizona Financial Theatre bag policy
Arizona Financial Theatre has the following bag policy in place for events: Bags up to 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches will be allowed, but all bags will be searched prior to entry into the venue. Bags that aren’t clear are subject to additional searches by security.
Is Arizona Financial Theatre cashless?
Mostly. Cashless payments are available at all points of sale at Arizona Financial Theatre and are recommended.
Getting there
Arizona Financial Theatre is located on the northwest corner of Washington Street and Fourth Avenue.
- From Interstate 10, take Exit 144 for Seventh Avenue and then head south. Turn left on Adams Street and go east to Fourth Avenue.
- From Interstate 17, use Exit 196 for Seventh Avenue and then go north. Turn right onto Adams Street and head east until you reach Fourth Avenue.
Valley Metro light rail to Arizona Financial Theatre
A pair of Valley Metro Rail stations are available east of Arizona Financial Theatre. The eastbound station is located at First Avenue and Jefferson Street, while the westbound station is at Washington Street and Central Avenue. Fares are $2 per person for a single ride or $4 per person for unlimited rides.
Where to park
The Adams Street Garage is within walking distance of Arizona Financial Theatre at 304 W. Adams St. The garage opens at 5 p.m. and has a flat rate of $10 per vehicle.
Limited street parking is available near the venue at $1.50 per hour, with meters enforced until 10 p.m. daily. You can use the Parkmobile app to pay for spaces. Valley Metro offers 13 park-and-ride lots throughout the metro Phoenix area along the light rail system. Each is free to use.
Can you bring a poster or sign into Arizona Financial Theatre?
Yes, but only if they aren’t larger than 8.5 inches by 11 inches (essentially the size of a regular sheet of paper)
What can't you bring to Arizona Financial Theatre?
The following items aren’t allowed inside the venue:
- Weapons of all types
- Illegal drugs and substances
- Outside food or drinks (including alcohol)
- Professional cameras or camera equipment
- Fireworks
- Audio recording equipment
- Noisemakers or drones
- Laser pens or pointers
- Skateboards, rollerblades, hoverboards, scooters or bicycles
- Animals not authorized under ADA or relevant state/local laws
- Any item deemed to be dangerous
Totally Tubular Festival setlists
The setlists for artists and bands on the Totally Tubular Festival tour have varied in each city. Here's a complete rundown of the songs they're likely to play based on prior tour stops:
Thomas Dolby
- “Blue Monday” (New Order cover)
- “Europa and the Pirate Twins”
- “One of Our Submarines” (with snippets of Gary Numan’s “Cars” and The Cure’s “Lovesong”)
- "Heroes" (David Bowie cover)
- “Hyperactive!”
- “She Blinded Me With Science”
Tom Bailey of Thompson Twins
- “Love on Your Side”
- “Lay Your Hands on Me”
- “If You Were Here”
- “You Take Me Up”
- "Lies"
- “Psycho Killer” (Talking Heads cover)
- “Doctor! Doctor!”
- “Hold Me Now”
Modern English
- “Gathering Dust”
- “Long in the Tooth”
- “Someone's Calling”
- “After the Snow”
- “Hands Across the Sea”
- “I Melt With You”
Men Without Hats
- “Where Do the Boys Go?”
- “Antarctica”
- “I Got the Message”
- “Pop Goes the World”
- “The Safety Dance”
- “Love, Peace and Harmony”
- “W.O.R.K.”
- “Roustabout”
- “Do You Wanna Hold Me?”
- “Aphrodisiac”
- “I Want Candy”
The Tubes
- “TV Is King”
- “She's a Beauty”
- “A Matter of Pride”
- “Sushi Girl”
- “Tip of My Tongue”
- “Talk to Ya Later”
Eddie Muñoz of The Plimsouls
- “Zero Hour”
- “Oldest Story in the World”
- “Now”
- “A Million Miles Away”