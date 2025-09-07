 Photos: Arizona music festival Tempe Noise Takeover | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Tempe Noise Takeover's second of two nights

The giant, two-day festival took place at three venues with over 40 bands. Here's a look at the action.
September 7, 2025
Image: Katie Mae & The Lubrication at Tempe Noise Takeover music festival, Sept. 6, 2025.
Katie Mae & The Lubrication at Tempe Noise Takeover music festival, Sept. 6, 2025. Matt Lu
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Tempe Noise Takeover did just what the music festival said it would do on Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6 — have over 40 bands perform at three Tempe venues over a two-night span and let the public come for free.

As we reported prior to the two-day soiree, one of the organizers, E.P. Bradley, has said about this event that's now a few years running, "We basically wanted to see how we could make a free festival. I wanted to make a thing where, you know, we were going to promote the hell out of it, get a good crowd, and get bands some good exposure." Goal achieved.

Rocket Space, Yucca Tap Room, and Timeout Lounge were the designated stops for attendees to see full lineups nightly, featuring a wide variety of local bands representing different musical genres.

The annual event isn't just a showcase of Valley music — it does a top notch job of doing just that —& it's also a benefit to support one•n•ten, a Phoenix nonprofit that is dedicated to serving LGBTQ+ youth and young adults, ages 11-24. Sales from the art exhibition that coincides with the festival will include donations to the organization.
click to enlarge
Polymyth at Rocket Space Gallery during Tempe Noise Takeover music festival, Sept. 6, 2025.
Matt Lu
The Tempe Queer Takeover art exhibition runs through September 12 at Rocket Space Gallery and Timeout Lounge and coincides with the music festival. Organizations Tempe Arts & Music Coalition (@tempeartandmusic) and The Coven Phoenix (@thecovenphoenix) put together the art show that includes more than 100 pieces of original art. The former is a community hub curated by local artists and civic activists who want to bring members of the community together to create. The latter is an all-ages, DIY, LGBYQ-run inclusive space for shows and events.
click to enlarge
Crowd rocking out at Tempe Noise Takeover music festival, Sept. 6, 2025.
Matt Lu
Crowds were out in full force at all three participating venues and people weren't just sticking to one spot — folks were hopping from one place to the next to catch a favorite band and to check out an act they hadn't yet seen. A lot of what we overheard in the crowd and from people planning their nights was that they were excited to check out bands they've heard about but haven't had the opportunity to see yet.

Here is a look at some of Saturday night's action at the Tempe Noise Takeover:
click to enlarge
The Living Receiver at Tempe Noise Takeover music festival, Sept. 6, 2025.
Matt Lu
click to enlarge
Batter The Drag at Tempe Noise Takeover music festival, Sept. 6, 2025.
Matt Lu
click to enlarge
Information zone at the Tempe Noise Takeover music festival, Sept. 6, 2025.
Matt Lu
click to enlarge
Polymyth at Rocket Space Gallery during Tempe Noise Takeover music festival, Sept. 6, 2025.
Matt Lu
click to enlarge
Beset at Time Out Lounge for the Tempe Noise Takeover music festival, Sept. 6, 2025.
Matt Lu
click to enlarge
Bugmaker at Yucca Tap Room for the Tempe Noise Takeover music festival, Sept. 6, 2025.
Matt Lu
click to enlarge
Flying Tuna Can at Tempe Noise Takeover music festival, Sept. 6, 2025.
Matt Lu
click to enlarge
Bugmaker at Tempe Noise Takeover music festival, Sept. 6, 2025.
Matt Lu
Image: Amy Young
Amy Young is the Music Editor at Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in May 2025 after more than a decade of covering arts and music for the publication. In her role, Amy writes about music, searches for compelling news and works with writers who are also dedicated to bringing quality music and music-related stories to readers across the Valley and beyond. Previously, Amy worked for the Arizona Republic, Hearst Connecticut Media Group and Newsbreak.
A message from Music Editor Amy Young: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Phoenix's music, events and entertainment scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Outsider art: Where the genre and Hulk Hogan's music intersect

Rock Music

Outsider art: Where the genre and Hulk Hogan's music intersect

By Kron Kronerson
Image: Phoenix readers react to Piestewa sunrise drummer social media backlash

Opinion & Commentary

Phoenix readers react to Piestewa sunrise drummer social media backlash

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: Video killed the radio hits: Woefully memorable '80s videos

Lists

Video killed the radio hits: Woefully memorable '80s videos

By Serene Dominic
Image: Phoenix therapist and musician combines skills to help adjust thought patterns

Health & Wellness

Phoenix therapist and musician combines skills to help adjust thought patterns

By James Palazzolo
Image: Outsider art: Where the genre and Hulk Hogan's music intersect

Rock Music

Outsider art: Where the genre and Hulk Hogan's music intersect

By Kron Kronerson
Image: G Flip drops new album 'Dream Ride' ahead of Phoenix tour stop

Concert Previews

G Flip drops new album 'Dream Ride' ahead of Phoenix tour stop

By Andrew Dirst
Image: Phoenix therapist and musician combines skills to help adjust thought patterns

Health & Wellness

Phoenix therapist and musician combines skills to help adjust thought patterns

By James Palazzolo
Image: Video killed the radio hits: Woefully memorable '80s videos

Lists

Video killed the radio hits: Woefully memorable '80s videos

By Serene Dominic
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation