Tempe Noise Takeover's second of two nights

The Tempe Noise Takeover did just what the music festival said it would do on Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6 — have over 40 bands perform at three Tempe venues over a two-night span and let the public come for free.
As we reported prior to the two-day soiree, one of the organizers, E.P. Bradley, has said about this event that's now a few years running, "We basically wanted to see how we could make a free festival. I wanted to make a thing where, you know, we were going to promote the hell out of it, get a good crowd, and get bands some good exposure." Goal achieved.
Rocket Space, Yucca Tap Room, and Timeout Lounge were the designated stops for attendees to see full lineups nightly, featuring a wide variety of local bands representing different musical genres.
The annual event isn't just a showcase of Valley music — it does a top notch job of doing just that —& it's also a benefit to support one•n•ten, a Phoenix nonprofit that is dedicated to serving LGBTQ+ youth and young adults, ages 11-24. Sales from the art exhibition that coincides with the festival will include donations to the organization.
Here is a look at some of Saturday night's action at the Tempe Noise Takeover: