 Photos: Festive fetish fun at Pain Proof Punks' Phoenix Christmas show | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Photos

Photos: Festive fetish fun at the Pain Proof Punks' Christmas show

Phoenix-based burlesque and sideshow troupe Pain Proof Punks put a kinky twist on the holidays at "Bodies for Christmas: An Undead Sideshow" on Saturday at Pub Rock Live in Scottsdale.
December 18, 2023
My, what big teeth you have.
My, what big teeth you have. Benjamin Leatherman
Share this:
The Pain Proof Punks — a Phoenix-based burlesque and sideshow troupe with “a taste for the strange, peculiar and bizarre” — put a kinky twist on the Christmas season during their holiday show on Saturday at Pub Rock Live in Scottsdale.

The event, which was titled "Bodies for Christmas: An Undead Sideshow," featured Yuletide-themed and fetish-filled performances by the resident burlesque artists of the Pain Proof Punks, including Britni Bloodshed, Femina Flower, Irene Silver, Kinky Kirra and Lexi Locket.

Local drag king Gee Notorious also served up a costumed performance dressed as Krampus while DJ Obzen Vanitas and local rock bands Critical Miss and El Googly Diablo offered up sets throughout the evening. 
click to enlarge
Local burlesque artist Lexi Locket (left) and the show's emcee Shawn Parkinson (a.k.a. Sparkinson).
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Burlesque artist Kinky Kirra incorporated a staple gun into her performance. Ouch.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Local burlesque artist Rusty the Clown (left) with Holly Shoemaker of Phoenix.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Local drag king Gee Notorius performed as Krampus.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Local burlesque artist Ramoana takes the stage during her performance.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
The attendees of the Pain Proof Punks show also dressed up for the occasion.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Burlesque artist Ramoana performed a striptease followed by dousing herself with candle wax.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
You'll never look at candle wax the same way again after attending a Pain Proof Punks show.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Local artist Leyla Havok was selling her paintings at the show, including "Carolina."
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
All that burlesque artist Irene Silver wanted for Christmas was a bed of nails.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Irene Silver (right) laying on a bed of nails during her performance with Britni Bloodshed (left).
Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge
Irene Silver dressed as a sexy Christmas tree before sitting on Britini Bloodshed while both were atop a bed of nails.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
The performers of the Pain Proof Punks after their show.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Show organizers Britini Bloodshed (left) and Irene Silver (right).
Benjamin Leatherman
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman

Trending

Here’s how you can watch the Mesa TikTok concert at home

Things to Do

Here’s how you can watch the Mesa TikTok concert at home

By Jennifer Goldberg
Living Legends, Glare and the best concerts in Phoenix this week

Things to Do

Living Legends, Glare and the best concerts in Phoenix this week

By Benjamin Leatherman, Ashley Naftule and Nicholas Jordan
Tickets go on sale Friday for Sarah McLachlan’s Phoenix concert

Concerts

Tickets go on sale Friday for Sarah McLachlan’s Phoenix concert

By Jennifer Goldberg
Rick Springfield, Too Short and the best concerts in Phoenix this weekend

Things to Do

Rick Springfield, Too Short and the best concerts in Phoenix this weekend

By Benjamin Leatherman, Ashley Naftule and David Accomazzo
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation