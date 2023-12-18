Photos: Festive fetish fun at the Pain Proof Punks' Christmas show

click to enlarge Local burlesque artist Lexi Locket (left) and the show's emcee Shawn Parkinson (a.k.a. Sparkinson). Benjamin Leatherman

Burlesque artist Kinky Kirra incorporated a staple gun into her performance. Ouch.

Local burlesque artist Rusty the Clown (left) with Holly Shoemaker of Phoenix.

Local drag king Gee Notorius performed as Krampus.

Local burlesque artist Ramoana takes the stage during her performance.

The attendees of the Pain Proof Punks show also dressed up for the occasion.

Burlesque artist Ramoana performed a striptease followed by dousing herself with candle wax.

You'll never look at candle wax the same way again after attending a Pain Proof Punks show.

Local artist Leyla Havok was selling her paintings at the show, including "Carolina."

All that burlesque artist Irene Silver wanted for Christmas was a bed of nails.

Irene Silver (right) laying on a bed of nails during her performance with Britni Bloodshed (left).

Irene Silver dressed as a sexy Christmas tree before sitting on Britini Bloodshed while both were atop a bed of nails.

The performers of the Pain Proof Punks after their show.

Show organizers Britini Bloodshed (left) and Irene Silver (right).

The Pain Proof Punks — a Phoenix-based burlesque and sideshow troupe with “a taste for the strange, peculiar and bizarre” — put a kinky twist on the Christmas season during their holiday show on Saturday at Pub Rock Live in Scottsdale.The event, which was titled "Bodies for Christmas: An Undead Sideshow," featured Yuletide-themed and fetish-filled performances by the resident burlesque artists of the Pain Proof Punks, including Britni Bloodshed, Femina Flower, Irene Silver, Kinky Kirra and Lexi Locket.Local drag king Gee Notorious also served up a costumed performance dressed as Krampus while DJ Obzen Vanitas and local rock bands Critical Miss and El Googly Diablo offered up sets throughout the evening.