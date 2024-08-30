Hollywood Alley: A look back at Mesa’s ‘ultra-chic pissant hip dive bar’

Hollywood Alley in Mesa was a rock bar beyond compare.
Over its 25-year lifespan, the now-defunct bar, restaurant and music venue that operated from 1988 to 2013 on Baseline Road near the Tempe and Mesa border was home to a colorful and fiercely devoted tribe of regulars and musicians who came for drinks, live music or just to hang out. And they did so in Hollywood Alley’s funky mix of show-club swank and rock-club verve.
Adorned with thrift-store decor and exuding a low-brow vibe, the bar lived up to its slogan, "Arizona's only ultra-chic pissant hip dive bar." Yet, its true claim to fame was as a legendary Arizona music venue, hosting countless bands and performers. Its musical repast was diverse (ranging from blues and funk to indie and Americana), and its history includes visits and gigs by some of the biggest names in local music.
In honor of the 11th anniversary of Hollywood Alley’s closure this month, here’s a look back at the iconic spot.