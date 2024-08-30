 Photos: Legendary metro Phoenix rock bar Hollywood Alley | Phoenix New Times
Hollywood Alley: A look back at Mesa’s ‘ultra-chic pissant hip dive bar’

A photo retrospective of the now-defunct bar, restaurant and music venue that operated from 1988 to 2013.
August 30, 2024
The now-defunct Hollywood Alley in Mesa during the 2000s.
The now-defunct Hollywood Alley in Mesa during the 2000s. Wincek Family
Hollywood Alley in Mesa was a rock bar beyond compare.

Over its 25-year lifespan, the now-defunct bar, restaurant and music venue that operated from 1988 to 2013 on Baseline Road near the Tempe and Mesa border was home to a colorful and fiercely devoted tribe of regulars and musicians who came for drinks, live music or just to hang out. And they did so in Hollywood Alley’s funky mix of show-club swank and rock-club verve.

Adorned with thrift-store decor and exuding a low-brow vibe, the bar lived up to its slogan, "Arizona's only ultra-chic pissant hip dive bar." Yet, its true claim to fame was as a legendary Arizona music venue, hosting countless bands and performers. Its musical repast was diverse (ranging from blues and funk to indie and Americana), and its history includes visits and gigs by some of the biggest names in local music.

In honor of the 11th anniversary of Hollywood Alley’s closure this month, here’s a look back at the iconic spot.
click to enlarge Three people holding vegetables.
Lucy Wincek, left, with her husband, Roger, center and mother “Grandma” Rachel Hrutkay, all now deceased, transformed a defunct Italian restaurant in Mesa into Hollywood Alley in 1988.
Courtesy of the Wincek family
click to enlarge A colorful wall mural of Batman.
One of the murals inside Hollywood Alley.
John Wincek
click to enlarge A colorful wall mural of King Kong grabbing a woman.
One of the murals inside Hollywood Alley.
John Wincek
click to enlarge A metal wall covered in band stickers.
A sticker-laden wall inside Hollywood Alley in Mesa.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A beverage cooler in a bar.
A beverage cooler at Hollywood Alley.
Wincek family
click to enlarge An elderly woman standing outside of a bar.
"Grandma" Rachel Hrutkay, the matriarch of the Wincek family whose recipes made up Hollywood Alley's menu.
Wincek family
click to enlarge Three men standing by the entrance to a bar.
The members of late '90s rock band Trunk Federation.
Jason Sanford
click to enlarge Musicians performing onstage at a bar.
Wayne Kramer, right, of MC5 during a late-'90s performance at the Alley.
Phoenix New Times archives
click to enlarge The game of a bar.
The interior of Hollywood Alley's game room.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge A man getting a fist bump.
Chuck D. during a performance by Public Enemy in 2006.
Eddie Mose
click to enlarge A woman singing into a microphone.
Japanese noise-rock band Melt Banana perform at Hollywood Alley.
Melissa Fossum
click to enlarge An illuminated marquee sign inside a bar.
Hollywood Alley's iconic marquee that hung above its bar.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge A long-haired man in front of a bar.
The late Paul "PC" Cardone outside of Hollywood Alley in 2013.
Melissa Menzinger
click to enlarge A long-haired man hugging an elderly woman.
Onetime Hollywood Alley bartender and booker Robert "Fun Bobby" Birmingham with the late Rachel Hrutkay.
Wincek family
