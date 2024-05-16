 Your guide to Pure Imagination Festival in Prescott | Phoenix New Times
Your guide to Pure Imagination Festival in Prescott: Tickets, schedule and more

Everything to know about the two-day music festival outside of Prescott on May 17 and 18.
May 16, 2024
The Flaming Lips are scheduled to perform on Saturday at Pure Imagination Festival in Prescott.
The Flaming Lips are scheduled to perform on Saturday at Pure Imagination Festival in Prescott. Jim Louvau
This weekend's Pure Imagination Festival in Prescott is nothing if not ambitious.

The two-day music festival and outdoor event at Watson Lake Park approximately 60 miles north of the Valley on Friday and Saturday, May 17 and 18, will feature more than 18 artists and bands, dozens of vendors, art installations, a positive vibe, camping and even kayaking. The Flaming Lips will Headline the event, along with Sylvan Esso, country artist Tanya Tucker and hip-hop legends The Pharcyde, Danielle Ponder, The National Parks and Sarah Shook & The Disarmers. Arizona include The Irie, Brian Chartrand, Galactagogues and BG NFTY.

Want to know what else is in store for the Pure Imagination Festival? Check out the following guide with all the details you'll need to know, including ticket, parking, camping and vendor info.
click to enlarge
Chicano rock band Ozomatli.
Concord Music Publishing

When is Pure Imagination Festival 2024?

The event runs on Friday and Saturday,May 17 and 18. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the festival starts at noon. (See below for specific set times.)

Where is Pure Imagination Festival 2024?

Pure Imagination will take place at Waton Lake Park, 3101 Watson Lake Park Road in Prescott.

How much are Pure Imagination Festival tickets?

Tickets can be purchased via pureimagination.frontgatetickets.com. General admission tickets are $65 per person for Friday, $115 per person (plus fees) for Saturday and $150 for a weekend pass.

VIP tickets, which includes exclusive viewing areas, private restrooms, free merch and other perks, are $135 for Friday, $200 for Saturday and $300 for the weekend.

The “Platinum” package features the same amenities as the VIP level plus complimentary food and drink, chair massages, access to a private lounge and beauty bar, and more. This option is sold out for Friday but is $225 for Saturday or $325 for the entire weekend.

Is there an age limit at the festival?

Nope. Pure Imagination is an all-ages event. You music be 18 or older to rent a camp site, though.
click to enlarge
Michael Franti is scheduled to perform at Pure Imagination Festival in Prescott on Friday.
ANTI- Records

Pure Imagination Festival schedule and lineup for Friday

Here’s a rundown of the artists scheduled to perform on May 17 at the festival:
  • 4 p.m.-Slim Gambill
  • 5 p.m., Ponderosa Grove
  • 6:15 p.m., Ozomatli
  • 7:35 p.m., Michael Franti and Spearhead

Pure Imagination Festival schedule and lineup for Saturday

The festival's music lineup will triple on May 18 and feature some of its biggest names. Here's a look at the full schedule:
  • 11:30 a.m., Hope tribe
  • Noon, Znora Band
  • 12:30 p.m., Galactagogues
  • 1 p.m., Brian Chartrand
  • 2 p.m., Irie
  • 3 p.m., Sarah Shook
  • 4 p.m., National Parks
  • 4:35 p.m., Danielle Ponder
  • 5:15 p.m., Durand Jones
  • 6 p.m., Tanya Tucker
  • 7 p.m., The Pharcyde
  • 8 p.m., Sylvan Esso
  • 9 p.m., The Flaming Lips

Getting there

Waston Lake Park is located 104 miles north of downtown Phoenix along State Highway 89 in Presscott. If you’re coming from the Valley, take Interstate 17 North from 59 miles to Cordes Lakes. Take exit 262 off I-17 and veer left onto State Highway 89A. Go 29 miles to Fain Road and then turn right. Follow AZ-89A S to Watson Lake Park Road.

Pure Imagination Festival parking

Parking is $40 per day or $60 for the weekend. You can purchase spaces online via pureimagination.frontgatetickets.com.

Pure Imagination Festival camping

Two-day camping is only available in the dells for $200 per space. All other areas at Watson Lake Park are sold out. You can purchase spaces online via pureimagination.frontgatetickets.com.

Pure Imagination Festival bag policy

The festival has a clear bag policy. You may bring a clear plastic bag up to 14 by 14 inches into the festival area. You may also bring a one-gallon disposable freezer bag and a small clutch or purse.

What can you bring to the Pure Imagination Festival?

The following items are allowed into the event
  • Hats
  • Sunblock (highly recommended)
  • Lighters (smoking allowed in designated areas)
  • Sunglasses
  • Beach towel
  • Blanket (subject to search)
  • One unopened bottle of water per person
  • Fanny packs (not required to be clear)
  • Digital cameras (nonprofessional)
  • Disposable cameras
  • Film cameras (nonprofessional)
  • Cellphones
  • Prescription medication (in the original prescription bottle with a photo identification card that matches the name printed on the prescription)
  • Over-the-counter medications in the original, factory-sealed container
  • Fans, parasols and flow toys

What’s prohibited at the Pure Imagination Festival?

These items won’t be allowed into the event
  • Professional Cameras – DSLR cameras or those with a removable lens are not allowed
  • Fireworks
  • Laptop Computers
  • Radios
  • Laser Pointer Devices
  • Noisemakers
  • Selfie sticks
  • Video Cameras
  • Monopods and Tripods
  • Sticks or poles
  • Guns
  • Weapons – Absolutely no knives, box-cutters, firearms, etc.
  • Glass Containers
  • Chairs with Canopies
  • Sun-cover structures or other tents on the field
  • Outside Food & Beverages
  • Coolers
  • Drones
  • Illegal substances

Vendors at Pure Imagination

An enormous vendor village will feature dozens of retailers, providers, cannabis dispensaries, non-profits and more. A complete rundown of vendors can be found here.


Food and drinks

Pure Imagination will have a variety of vendors selling various food and drinks, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. There will also be full bars available to those who are 21 and older with a valid government-issued ID.


Other activities

Kayak rentals will be available for $60 per person. Yoga sessions will also happen throughout the weekend. Art installations and photo ops will be set up throughout the park.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
