Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Time to get weird, Phoenix. Thom Yorke is coming to visit.EXPAND
Time to get weird, Phoenix. Thom Yorke is coming to visit.
Sean Evans

Radiohead's Thom Yorke Is Coming to Phoenix

Jason Keil | January 13, 2020 | 1:04pm
AA

Thom Yorke will be visiting Phoenix between his weekends at Coachella this April.

The Radiohead frontman announced he's performing at Arizona Federal Theatre (formerly Comerica Theatre) on Monday, April 13, for the 2020 leg of the Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes world tour. The live shows feature Yorke, Nigel Godrich, and Tarik Barri performing songs from the singer's solo and Atoms for Peace catalogs, including his current album ANIMA and last year’s Suspiria soundtrack.

If you want to get weird and dance with Yorke, tickets go on sale this Friday, January 17, via Live Nation and Yorke's website. And to prove that he's a cool guy, here's a video of his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

