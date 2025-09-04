 Ravenscroft in Scottsdale announces Jazzbird Nights series lineup | Phoenix New Times
Ravenscroft in Scottsdale announces Jazzbird Nights lineup

The weekly series is a mix of classic and contemporary jazz sounds from local and touring acts.
September 4, 2025
Image: Acclaimed jazz trio, We3.
Acclaimed jazz trio, We3. Carrie Motzing Photography
Scottsdale jazz venue Ravenscroft announced its 2025 Jazzbird Nights series lineup, which includes local legends and internationally acclaimed jazz performers.

The shows in this weekly series take place in the venue's Jazzbird Lounge, which is inspired by the legendary jazz clubs of New York City. The vibe is a warm and welcoming space where lovers of the genre can hear musicians playing everything from classic to contemporary sounds with various influences and perspectives.

Three of the shows in the series, Ike Ramaho & Band,& Raúl Yañez Quartet and the Marcos Varela Quartet, are not only part of the series but also celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, bringing to light the influence of Latin and Hispanic artistry on jazz music. The venue is "proud to honor the vital contributions of Latin artists to the genre."

Here is a complete list of the Jazzbird Nights series at Ravencroft:

Anthony Fung

Friday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m. The modern jazz drummer and composer kicks off the venue’s Jazzbird Nights series with an electrifying night of music. Fung is known for being one of the notable young bandleaders in jazz today, with a lively style and experience that goes back to his childhood.

click to enlarge
Lewis Nash, pictured here with Joey DeFrancesco, will be part of the Jazzbird Nights series at Ravenscroft.
The Nash

Ben Hedquist featuring Lewis Nash, Mike Kocour and more

Friday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m. It’s a night of swinging jazz with Ben Hedquist, a popular Valley bassist and composer. This night, he’ll be joined by an all-star quintet to celebrate the legacy of Oscar Pettiford, one of the performers who helped define modern jazz and bebop.

Danny Jonokuchi Quartet

Saturday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m. These takes on the Great American Songbook feature rich harmonies and swinging rhythms. Trumpeter, vocalist and educator Jonokuchi has created arrangements for artists like Lady Gaga.

I'll Be Seeing You: Arsen Nalbandian Farewell Concert

Friday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m. This show celebrates the Phoenix jazz scene with multiple bands showcasing the talented musicians and performers of the Valley while honoring Arsen Nalbandian, who is bound for New York City.

Ike Ramalho & Band

Friday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. Kick off Ravenscroft’s Hispanic Heritage Month with Ramalho & Band, who will play Bossa Nova, Samba and more through the lens of jazz. It’s a tour through Brazil's musical heritage.
click to enlarge
Raúl Yañez gets jazzy.
Raúl Yañez/The Nash

Jazz for the Soul: A free show with Raúl Yañez Quartet

Sunday, Sept. 28, 6 p.m. This dynamic blend of Latin Jazz covers Mambo, Salsa, Cha Cha, Bolero, Cumbia and Samba styles with precision and passion. It celebrates culture and jazz. 100% of donations from this show will go to Hart Pantry.

Goldings, Bernstein, Stewart Organ Trio

Friday, Oct. 3, 7 p.m. The group brings 30 years of collaborative experience to play their take on jazz, a mix of expert precision, grooves and improvisation.

Marcos Varela Quartet

Saturday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m. The internationally acclaimed bassist, who plays both electric and upright versions of the instrument, leads an ensemble that delivers a bold and expressive jazz sound full of grooves.

Love Call

Friday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m. This collective loves to improvise and push traditional boundaries. Formed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the group is known for its raw energy and emotionally moving music.


Francie Reed Quartet

Friday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m. The singer, known as 'Queen of the Blues,' gives powerful, memorable performances, combining her exceptional vocals with a mesmerizing stage presence.
click to enlarge
Scottsdale's Ravenscroft hosts local and international jazz artists.
Courtesy of Ravenscroft

Alex Hahn Reflection Tour

Friday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m. The Grammy Award-winning saxophonist and composer presents a show filled with reflection as he revisits and reimagines work from all seven of his albums.

Mercer Patterson Quintet

Friday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m. It's a blend of intricate compositions and lush melodic storytelling with this group that fuses contemporary classical influences with jazz musical traditions.

We3 featuring O.M.G. (Our Musical Genre)

Friday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m.This all-star group features trio We3, Grammy Award-winning bassist Mel Brown and internationally known drummer Dowell Davis. They blend various styles, including Bluegrass, jazz and country, to create rich sounds.

Michael Ragonese Trio

Friday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m. Acclaimed jazz pianist and composer brings his trio that features bassist Luca Alemanno and drummer JK Kim to play music in support of his recent release, "Chasing Calm," which was recorded in Los Angeles and features saxophonist Walter Smith III.

Eric Rasmussen NYC Quartet

Friday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m. The group celebrates the release of their latest record, "School of Tristano Vol. 4," recorded at Ravenscroft. The band is known for its musical intricacies and respect for the Lennie Tristano method of playing; he was a noted jazz pianist and teacher of jazz improvisation.
click to enlarge
Keyboardist Rachel Eckroth performs with recording artist St. Vincent at Allegiant Stadium on April 01, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Rachel Eckroth Trio

Friday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m. The Grammy-nominated pianist, vocalist, and composer returns to her Phoenix roots with her trip. The group will perform original compositions that blend art-pop, jazz and creative expression to create immersive music.

Dmitri Matheny Group

Friday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m. Iconic film melodies come to life through lyrical, soulful jazz improvisation. Catch fresh takes on themes from classic movies like "Casablanca," "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and "The Godfather."

Have Yourself a Swingin' Christmas! With Josh Condon & Friends

Friday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m. Pianist Josh Condon, vocalist Lexy Romano and a high-energy band perform holiday favorites and seasonal gems at this sophisticated, festive event.

Shows take place at the Jazzbird Lounge. Ticket prices and start times vary.
Image: Amy Young
Amy Young is the Music Editor at Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in May 2025 after more than a decade of covering arts and music for the publication. In her role, Amy writes about music, searches for compelling news and works with writers who are also dedicated to bringing quality music and music-related stories to readers across the Valley and beyond. Previously, Amy worked for the Arizona Republic, Hearst Connecticut Media Group and Newsbreak.
