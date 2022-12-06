Red Hot Chili Peppers Are Coming to Phoenix in 2023

You can add the Red Hot Chili Peppers to the list of big concerts coming to the Valley in spring 2023 as the alt-rock legends have announced they’ll play State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sunday, May 14. Garage rock revival act The Strokes and funk bassist and singer-songwriter Thundercat will open the 6 p.m. concert.
The Valley will be one of 36 cities that Red Hot Chili Peppers will hit during its upcoming world tour in support of their newest album, Return of the Dream Canteen, which dropped in October.
It’s the first time RHCP has performed in Arizona in five years.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 9, through SeatGeek and the band’s website.
Presales will take place beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, via Live Nation, State Farm Stadium, and SeatGeek. Spotify will hold its own presale at noon the same day.
01/14 – Inglewood, CA @ ALTer EGO ’23
01/21 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium
01/26 – Dunedin, NZ @ Forsyth Barr Stadium
01/29 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium
02/02 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium
02/04 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium
02/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium
02/09 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium
02/12 – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium
02/16 – Singapore, SP @ Singapore National Stadium
02/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome
02/21 – Osaka, JP @ Osaka Jo Hall
03/18-19 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino Festival
03/29 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
04/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
04/06 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME
04/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium
04/14 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
05/12 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium
05/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
05/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
05/19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
05/25 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
06/18 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival
06/21 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy
06/24 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox Festival
06/26 – Mannheim, DE @ Maimarktgelände
06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/02 – Milan, IT @ I-Days
07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Live Festival
07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/11 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium
07/14 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel Stadion
07/17 – Carhaix, FR @ Les Vieilles Charrues
07/21 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
07/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park