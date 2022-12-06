Red Hot Chili Peppers Are Coming to Phoenix in 2023

You can add the Red Hot Chili Peppers to the list of big concerts coming to the Valley in spring 2023 as the alt-rock legends have announced they’ll play State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sunday, May 14. Garage rock revival act The Strokes and funk bassist and singer-songwriter Thundercat will open the 6 p.m. concert.



The Valley will be one of 36 cities that Red Hot Chili Peppers will hit during its upcoming world tour in support of their newest album, Return of the Dream Canteen, which dropped in October.



It’s the first time RHCP has performed in Arizona in five years.



Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 9, through SeatGeek and the band’s website.



Presales will take place beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, via Live Nation, State Farm Stadium, and SeatGeek. Spotify will hold its own presale at noon the same day.



01/14 – Inglewood, CA @ ALTer EGO ’23

01/21 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium

01/26 – Dunedin, NZ @ Forsyth Barr Stadium

01/29 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium

02/02 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium

02/04 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium

02/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium

02/09 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium

02/12 – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium

02/16 – Singapore, SP @ Singapore National Stadium

02/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome

02/21 – Osaka, JP @ Osaka Jo Hall

03/18-19 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino Festival

03/29 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

04/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

04/06 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME

04/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

04/14 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

05/12 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

05/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

05/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

05/19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/25 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

06/18 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/21 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

06/24 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox Festival

06/26 – Mannheim, DE @ Maimarktgelände

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/02 – Milan, IT @ I-Days

07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Live Festival

07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/11 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium

07/14 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel Stadion

07/17 – Carhaix, FR @ Les Vieilles Charrues

07/21 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

07/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park