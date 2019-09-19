Red Hot Chili Pepper's Bassist Flea Is Coming to Phoenix

Flea is coming to Phoenix as part of his book tour.

The prolific bassist of Red Hot Chili Peppers, born Michael Peter Balzary, is coming to the Orpheum Theatre on Thursday, November 7, to discuss his upcoming memoir Acid for the Children. According to the book's description, it contains "all the dizzying highs and the gutter lows you'd want from an L.A. street rat turned world-famous rock star." The book will be released on Tuesday, November 2. Changing Hands and Zia Records are presenting the event.

If you aren't a fan of the "Under the Bridge" band (as paying money to see them will keep you out of The Good Place, according to the sitcom), there's plenty about Flea's life to warrant the publication of a book. The Australian-born musician escaped a hard upbringing to become an artist and musician. He's also appeared as a nihilist in The Big Lebowski and Needles in the Back to the Future trilogy. He co-founded the Silverlake Conservatory of Music in 2001 to foster music education.

He isn't the only member of the alternative rock band to pen a memoir, either. Frontman Anthony Kiedis co-wrote Scar Tissue in 2004.

To see Flea in person, head to Changing Hands' website and choose from one of two ticket packages. Admission for one person is $37.58 plus fees. If you want to bring a "soul to squeeze," that will set you back $42.58 plus fees. Both packages include a signed copy of Flea's book.

If you just want to see Flea, give the book away (see what we did there).