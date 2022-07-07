Rock for Reproductive Rights: Smash the Patriarchy Benefit Raises Funds and Awareness

Local musician Echo Breen is one of many people incensed by the Supreme Court’s decision on June 24 to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion. The singer is turning anger into action with Smash the Patriarchy: A Benefit for Reproductive Rights, which happens Saturday, July 9, at Crescent Ballroom.
Breen fronts the band Bite the Hand, who will take the stage that night to perform and raise funds for the Abortion Fund of Arizona, a direct service program of Pro-Choice Arizona that provides financial assistance to Arizona women in need of abortion care.
Breen has had an abortion and wants all women to be able to choose the option as they need to and certainly without consequences. “I had to get an abortion in February, and it was not an easy choice, but it was a choice that I had. I do already have one son, and my life would be completely different if I'd been forced to carry on with the birth of another child,” she tells New Times.
“There are so many different circumstances and reasons women need this service and now we’re left feeling less human by not having that right."
Her goal for the show, in addition to raising funds and awareness, is to provide a zone of support for people struggling with this dismantling of the right to choose. “I want women to have a place to come together just to feel support and to share their passion for how wrong this is. People can meet one another and share stories, or they can just be in a space with others who are passionate, like me, about the preservation of reproductive rights — a safe space to feel how they do about the overturning of Roe v. Wade.”
Bands joining the bill for the evening along with Breen’s group are Pleasure Cult, Wallace Hound, Veronica Everheart, and Lilac Cadillac. Breen notes that the roster features all female-fronted acts.
The Abortion Fund of Arizona will be on hand and will spend time on stage, between bands, informing the crowd of who they are, what they do, and what services and resources they offer.
Breen says that artwork from supporters will be on display on the Crescent stage for the night. “I want everyone to feel like they have a voice on stage, even if they, themselves, aren’t physically on stage.”
Your ticket also allows you to participate in a giveaway that features some cool prizes. Among the items you could win are a free tattoo, a merchandise bundle, and gift certificates from women-owned businesses.
Breen hopes that despite the despair and anger the Supreme Court’s decision has caused, people can use the event as an opportunity to have fun and share a connection. “Things have been so dark lately. I want this night to be empowering rather than depressing. I want us all to be uplifted by this."
Smash the Patriarchy: A Benefit for Reproductive Rights. With Pleasure Cult, Wallace Hound, Bite the Hand, Veronica Everheart, Lilac Cadillac. 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue. Tickets are $10.