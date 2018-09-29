MC50's Wayne Kramer: "We Have a Wretched Grifter in the White House"

In 1968, Detroit’s MC5 were a raucous band that exemplified the turbulent times. MC5 spiritual leader John Sinclair championed the White Panther movement, while the band rocked counter-culture rallies and even the riotous Democratic National Convention. Politics were turbulent in 1968, and now, 50 years later, MC5 founder, guitarist, and sole surviving member Wayne Kramer, finds the same divisiveness taking place.

“The parallels between 1968 and 2018 are unmistakable,” Kramer said during a recent phone interview. “We have a wretched grifter in the White House who has utter contempt for the rule of law and is trying to destroy everything America holds dear...there’s a lot of stuff going wrong.”

Despite the bleak outlook, Kramer still believes music can still be a rallying point, a place to develop community and start the fire of change. Is MC5’s message of 1968 equally as relevant in today’s society?