Sebadoh's Lou Barlow on Going From Home-Recording to House Shows

There’s been a noticeable shift in the American underground over the last couple of years, as young bands have switched their retro sensibilities from I Love the ’80s to I Love the ’90s. Crunchy guitar riffs and lo-fi pop sensibilities are back in vogue. The influence of seminal ’90s acts like Liz Phair, Archers of Loaf, Pavement, Juliana Hatfield, and (sigh) early Weezer can be heard in the work of modern artists like Speedy Ortiz, Snail Mail, Charly Bliss, Soccer Mommy, and Mitski. And while some of the artists from that era are seizing the moment by going on anniversary tours or releasing egregious covers of TLC songs, other veterans of the indie rock come-up era could care less.

“I can’t say that ’90s indie rock is my favorite era of music,” Lou Barlow muses. If anyone qualifies for elder statesman status in the American indie rock scene, Barlow has the bona fides. He first made in his mark in the mid-’80s as a part of Dinosaur Jr., and while that band’s early records were mostly filled with J. Mascis songs, Barlow was able to get a few of his own tunes on there, haunting collage tracks that had more in common with, say, Jandek than Dinosaur’s sludgy guitar workouts.