Six Can't-Miss Concerts in Metro Phoenix This Week

Need something to take the edge off the stress of election week? We recommend catching a concert. There's something for everyone over the next seven days, including a weekend of EDM shows, a local metal band, and an online event if you're still social distancing.

SHFT: Walt Richardson and Friends Live Online Wednesday, November 4

Tempe Center for the Arts' SHFT series, which features Arizona musicians, artists, and poets giving live performances online, continues this Wednesday. Arizona Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame inductee Walt Richardson is curating a lineup that includes sets by him, plus Scott Kilby, Eric Ramsey, Bob McCarroll, and Blaise Lantana. Tune in from 6 to 7 p.m. on TCA's Facebook page, and find more details here.

Roger Clyne & PH Naffah Duo Saturday, November 7

WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale

Hometown rock ‘n’ roll hero Roger Clyne will team up with Paul “P.H.” Naffah, his bandmate from The Refreshments and The Peacemakers, for this special gig in connection with the Stella Artois Polo Classic at WestWorld that same weekend. Expect plenty of upbeat, high-energy, and celebratory rock and pop tunes from the duo. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available in pricing tiers of $85, $100, and $125 per vehicle with the more expensive options getting you closer to the stage. More info is available here.

SectaS Saturday, November 7

Club Red, 1306 West University Drive, Mesa

Three-piece local metal outfit SectaS has been described in this publication as having "soaring, raw melodic vocals, fiery guitar riffs, and double kick drum to kill." The band are having a release party for their new album, Life Is a Game, at Club Red in Mesa. Scattered Guts, Downhill Trend, Moons, and Birds & Monsters are also on the bill. The show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are $10 in advance or $12 day of show, plus fees. Get more info here.

Subtronics

Friday, November 6, and Saturday, November 7