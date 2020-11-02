 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Concerts |

Six Can't-Miss Concerts in Metro Phoenix This Week

Phoenix New Times Writers | November 2, 2020 | 7:00am
Sage Armstrong is heading to Rawhide this weekend.
Circle Talent Agency
AA

Need something to take the edge off the stress of election week? We recommend catching a concert. There's something for everyone over the next seven days, including a weekend of EDM shows, a local metal band, and an online event if you're still social distancing.

SHFT: Walt Richardson and Friends Live Online

Wednesday, November 4

Tempe Center for the Arts' SHFT series, which features Arizona musicians, artists, and poets giving live performances online, continues this Wednesday. Arizona Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame inductee Walt Richardson is curating a lineup that includes sets by him, plus Scott Kilby, Eric Ramsey, Bob McCarroll, and Blaise Lantana. Tune in from 6 to 7 p.m. on TCA's Facebook page, and find more details here.

Roger Clyne & PH Naffah Duo

Saturday, November 7
WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale

Hometown rock ‘n’ roll hero Roger Clyne will team up with Paul “P.H.” Naffah, his bandmate from The Refreshments and The Peacemakers, for this special gig in connection with the Stella Artois Polo Classic at WestWorld that same weekend. Expect plenty of upbeat, high-energy, and celebratory rock and pop tunes from the duo. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available in pricing tiers of $85, $100, and $125 per vehicle with the more expensive options getting you closer to the stage. More info is available here.

SectaS

Saturday, November 7
Club Red, 1306 West University Drive, Mesa

Three-piece local metal outfit SectaS has been described in this publication as having "soaring, raw melodic vocals, fiery guitar riffs, and double kick drum to kill." The band are having a release party for their new album, Life Is a Game, at Club Red in Mesa. Scattered Guts, Downhill Trend, Moons, and Birds & Monsters are also on the bill. The show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are $10 in advance or $12 day of show, plus fees. Get more info here.

Subtronics


Friday, November 6, and Saturday, November 7


RBDeep Elite: A Pod Concert Experience

Sunday, November 8
Rawhide Western Town & Event Center, 5700 West North Loop Road, Chandler

Local promoter Relentless Beats continues its series of EDM pod concerts with a full weekend of events. Jesse Kardon, also known as Subtronics, will headline two days of shows; Boogie T and Level Up share the bill with him on Friday, while Dirty Monkey and Level Up are the opening acts on Saturday. On Sunday, EDM artist Green Velvet will headline a show that also includes Walker & Royce, John Summit, Sage Armstrong, and Michael Hooker.

Attendees of all three shows will enjoy the concert in an enclosed pod. Each pod ticket includes admission for up to five people; up to three additional people may be added upon entry for an additional fee. Cost is $150 to $495 per pod. Find info on the Subtronics concerts here and the Green Velvet show here.

