Ski Mask The Slump God: The Fortnite-Playing SoundCloud Rapper Who Leaked His Own Mixtape

Recent hip-hop history is stacked with tales of rappers and labels fighting over album release dates. On many occasions, labels looking for just the right time to promote and drop an album will test the patience of an artist that just wants their record out in the world. Sometimes, it gets as bad as Lil Wayne's conflict with Birdman and Cash Money Records over Tha Carter V, which has been held up for years thanks to contract disputes.

Other times, rappers simply threaten to leak their own work direct to fans: M.I.A., Azalea Banks, Danny Brown, and Tyga have all done so at one time or another. Usually, this is enough to get the label to scramble and appease their disgruntled artists. But this year, thanks to one fed-up SoundCloud rapper, that may be changing.

Back in April, South Florida rapper Stokely Goulbourne, better known as Ski Mask The Slump God, decided to leak his own mixtape. He’d become fed up with his label jerking him around, and he turned to Instagram Live to drag his manager and announce he'd be unleashing his music onto the internet.