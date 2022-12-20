Support Us

Here’s Who's Headlining Sports Illustrated’s Super Bowl Party in Scottsdale

December 20, 2022 12:25PM

Machine Gun Kelly will co-headline Sports Illustrated's Super Bowl week party in Scottsdale.
The list of high-profile concerts and events during Super Bowl weekend in the Valley just got bigger. Sports Illustrated The Party, an annual nightlife event put on by the famed publication, will be coming to Scottsdale’s Talking Stick Resort on Saturday, February 11.

Chart-topping rapper/rocker Machine Gun Kelly and electronic dance music DJ/producer duo The Chainsmokers are scheduled to headline the event. Chantel Jeffries and Irie will also perform DJ sets.

Sports Illustrated The Party will be open to the public and take place inside a custom-built 100,000-square-foot mega-structure located on the grounds of Talking Stick Resort. According to a media release from the party’s promoters, California-based companies Authentic Entertainment and Medium Rare. there will also be a “one-of-a-kind VIP table experiences” with exceptional views of the main stage.

Multimedia publication and lifestyle brand NYLON will offer an immersive experience (dubbed the “NYLON house”) mixing fashion, art, music, and culture.

Attendees will also get complimentary gourmet bites and access to a five-hour open bar. The party is 21 and over.
The scene at the 2022 edition of Sports Illustrated The Party.
Authentic Entertainment
If you’re hoping to see some famous names during Super Bowl week, the promoters tout the fact that celebrities like Kevin Hart, Jeff Bezos, Ciara, Russell Wilson, and Diplo have attended the party in years past.

Ticket prices for the party haven’t been announced yet but a pre-sale will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, through the event’s website. Registration is required.

It's the second Super Bowl weekend party that will be hosted by Talking Stick. Earlier this month, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal announced he was bringing a “larger-than-life adult wonderland” called Shaq's Fun House event to the resort on Friday, February 10. The NBA legend will perform at the event as DJ Diesel and is sharing the lineup with Snoop Dogg, Diplo, and Myles O'Neal.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times.
