May These Four Star Wars-Inspired Songs Be With You

Unless you've been imprisoned in a moon-sized space station for a few years, then you're aware that today, May 4, is Star Wars Day.

What started as an unofficial holiday (because "May the Fourth Be With You" is a pretty good pun) for everyone to celebrate their fandom for the franchise set a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away has become embraced by Disney and Lucasfilm as a way to share new content.

Musicians have been declaring their love for the blockbusters for decades. And we're not talking disco remixes of John Williams' score or cheesy cash-ins, either. We gathered four of our favorites for you to put on your playlist today. And may the force be with you always.

'A New Hope' — Blink 182

This cut from Dude Ranch is a love song dedicated to the object of every nerd's affection: Princess Leia Organa. Filled with references to Lando Calrissian, Han Solo, and the Ewoks, it also perfectly describes the feelings of inadequacy when you encounter the partner of your dreams.

'(untitled)' — Caustic Window

Caustic Window is one of the aliases used by Richard D. James, who is best known as Aphex Twin. This rare track, which is known unofficially as "R2D2," due in no small part to the rhythmic beeps and boops that sound like the astromech droid, appears on the 12-inch EP Joyrex J5. It would be the first song the DJ plays when Mos Eisley Cantina rebrands itself as an EDM club.

'Dagobah' — Green Olive Tree

This Arkansas-based Christian rock band obviously took the title of this bonus track from their album Things I Tried to Be from the name of Jedi Master Yoda's home planet. But if you look closer at the lyrics, they're not singing about green alien training Luke Skywalker to be one with the Force, but the inner conflict that rages inside Darth Vader (or more likely something they read in the Bible, but we were trying to keep religion out of this).

'Yoda' — 'Weird Al' Yankovic

This parody of The Kinks' song "Lola" predicted that everyone who was in Star Wars would be playing their parts until their "old and grey" when The Force Awakens hadn't been conceived in J.J. Abrams' mind. The prequels that Yankovic would later mock in "The Saga Begins" hadn't even been written yet, making the accordion player a prophet of some sort.