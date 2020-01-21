 


Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Nickleback's Chad Kroger giving absolutely no fucks.
Nickleback's Chad Kroger giving absolutely no fucks.
Stuart Sevastos/Wikimedia Commons

Stone Temple Pilots Are Opening for Nickelback in September

Jason Keil | January 21, 2020 | 11:29am
What timeline is this?

While we continue to wait with bated breath for Rage Against the Machine news, it was announced that Stone Tempe Pilots are opening for Nickelback this year. The two bands will be coming with Switchfoot to Ak-Chin Pavilion on Saturday, September 26.

The "Plush" rockers will be promoting their acoustic album Perdida, which is their second with lead singer Jeff Gutt, who replaced Scott Weiland after his tragic death in 2015, and Arizona native Chester Bennington, who died in 2017.

Nickelback, on the other hand, are celebrating the 15th anniversary of the album All the Right Reasons. They'll be performing the diamond-certified album (over 10 million copies, if you can believe it) in its entirety, so it's guaranteed that you'll hear "Photograph."

Tickets for this show go on sale this Thursday, January 23, at 10 a.m. on LiveNation's website. For a limited time, lawn seats will be $25 (plus fees), which means it will be a little easier for you to leave after STP finishes their set.

Here's hoping things get back to normal soon.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

