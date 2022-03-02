Stuff We Overheard at Innings Festival 2022 in Tempe

click to enlarge Finding your way around the festival could be tricky until you memorized the layout. Roger Ho for Innings Arizona

Don't get us wrong: We go to music festivals for the music. But don't discount the entertainment value in eavesdropping on the interactions of your fellow concertgoers.Two days of Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park yielded some hilarious snippets of conversation. Here are some of our favorites.Dude 1:“Legally, you can possess it but you can’t buy it.”Dude 2: “But what do you say when they ask you where you got it?”Dude 1: “I found it in a field, officer!”Those black birds are bullying the pigeons.Man 1: “I said we were under the bridge.”Man 2: “Hey, there’s like four fucking bridges here — (points) over there, there, that one right there, this one up here. Bridges all the fucking way around.”Man 1: “Yeah, you’re right. I shoulda been more specific.”If we were on mushrooms, this would be TERRIBLE.Is that Jon Bon Jovi?!Kid: Dad, what’s a Foo?Dad: They used to call UFOs Foo Fighters.Kid: Why?Dad: I have no idea.Kid: So … they don’t know kung-fu?Dad: If they did, they’d be Fu Fighters. Not F-O-O but F-U.Kid: F-U?Dad: That’s right … Uh, maybe don’t say that to other people.Kid: Okay … Can I say F-U to Mom?Dad: Especially not her.Don’t be sorry, be silly.If you ever take me somewhere again and we don't have VIP, we're through.Woman 1: I'd like to hear "Sex on Fire."Woman 2: That's Kings of Leon.Woman 1: Oh, what am I thinking of?In my youth, I did an occasional cocaine.Banjo noises! We got banjo noises, people!This is such a great investment!Oh, it’s just water.Am I in the right spot? Is my crop top short enough?I don't turn into a pumpkin, I turn into a dick.Do they use lube in this line or just in the VIP?Guy: She says "fuck" a lot.Girl: I like it.I was eating out of the garbage can all last night.That is a massive nacho if I've ever seen one. Like, holy shit. Like, that would be too much for me. Holy shit. You're not even going to eat half of that. Holy shit. Cheers.