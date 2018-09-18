Talking Stick Resort Is Reopening Soon — Here's When Concerts Will Return

Gamblers and concertgoers rejoice: Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale is reopening next week after being closed for six weeks.
The Scottsdale hotel and casino, which shut down in mid-August due to monsoon storms, announced that it will be open to the public once again on Monday, September 24.
Its concerts, however, are going to take a little longer to get going.
Talking Stick closed on August 11 after a massive thunderstorm caused flooding, power outages, and other damage to the Scottsdale resort. An estimated 600 people, including guests and employees, were evacuated from the property following the incident.
Officials from the Salt River Pima Indian Community, which owns Talking Stick, had originally hoped to reopen the resort within days. Repair delays and other issues, however, kept the resort closed for more than six weeks now,
“After the dedicated work of staff and skilled contractors, the necessary repairs were made to restore the property’s electrical system and other areas,” the statement read. “We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time, as we made the decision early on to only reopen the property after ensuring quality work was completed, verified, and authorized by qualified agencies.”
Talking Stick’s closure caused the cancellation of many events, including multiple music events. The resort’s popular Release pool party series – which was supposed to run until Labor Day and feature appearances by such DJs as Jauz, Zedd, 3LAU, and DJ Diesel (a.k.a. Shaquille O’Neal) – wound up being nixed.
Performances by rockers Burton Cummings and Daughtry, which were originally scheduled to take place on September 7 and 8, respectively, were rescheduled.
According to the websites for Talking Stick and local promoter Danny Zelisko, who puts on many of the bigger gigs at the resort, concerts will resume on Sunday, September 30, with a show featuring Boy George and Culture Club with The B-52's.
Here's a rundown of upcoming concerts at Talking Stick Resort.
Boy George and Culture Club
Sunday, September 30
7 p.m.
$40-$200
Nick Swardson
Saturday, October 13
8 p.m.
$30-$130
Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort
Aaron Lewis
Friday, November 2, and Saturday, November 3
8 p.m.
$35-$100
Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort
Pablo Cruise
Friday, November 9
8 p.m.
Showroom at Talking Stick Resort
$20-$75
