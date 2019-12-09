 


    Herban Planet
Tame Impala are coming to Glendale.EXPAND
Tame Impala are coming to Glendale.
Tame Impala Are Coming to Glendale in July

Ashley Naftule | December 9, 2019 | 12:14pm
If you’ve been dreaming of seeing Australia’s premium purveyors of studio-perfected psych-rock live in Arizona, you’re in luck — those dreams are a reality in motion now. Tame Impala, the Land Down Under's most beloved export (that isn’t a Hemsworth or Nick Cave), are coming to Glendale in 2020.

The band announced a tour for their upcoming fourth studio album, The Slow Rush, today. Kicking off in Chicago in May, the summer tour includes a stop in the Valley on Tuesday, July 28, at Gila River Arena in Glendale. Perfume Genius will open for them during this leg of the tour.

Since their formation in 2007, Tame Impala have been riding the bold arrow of time toward fame and fortune. The brainchild of studio wizard Kevin Parker, Tame Impala have released three albums chock-full of music to walk home by — spacey jams with plenty of room to get lost in. If it weren’t for the fact that Jeff Lynne is still alive, you could believe that Parker was the Electric Light Orchestra's frontman in a past life.

Coming off the heels of their last record, Currents (which pushed the band’s sound in a poppier direction), Tame Impala already have released a few advance singles for their next record. And while the prospect of seeing them playing their new songs live will surely be enticing, don’t sleep on Perfume Genius. Mike Hadreas has grown leaps and bounds as a singer and performer over the last decade, and this could very well be a situation where the opener blows the headliner off the stage.

Presales for tickets begins this Wednesday, December 11, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster

