Tempe Indie Jingle Band Slug Bug Are Just Along for the Ride

—

singer/guitarist Wyatt Hjerpe, bassist Ellie Willard, guitarist Alex Zahn, and drummer Waylon Hjerpe

—

have only been official for a year. (Their first show came in January 2022

—

at Willard's house in Tempe.)





—

at least in Slug Bug

—

is that we're all buddies. Any time we play, we're just hanging out and having a good time. And it doesn't get better than that, really."



—

even, like, Mongolian throat-humming beat compilations or something."