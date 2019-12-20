The 12 Songs of Arizona Christmas: 10 Lords A-Leaping

Welcome to another edition of the "The 12 Songs of Arizona Christmas," in which local stakeholders detail their most cherished holiday songs. Consider this a musical Advent calendar, where your "treat" is a better understanding of the interesting people and organizations from across the city and state.

Ten Lords A-Leaping Jennifer Cafarella, Artistic Director, Convergence Ballet Company

In 2010, Jennifer Cafarella noticed that, aside from the Ballet Arizona group, there was a real dearth of options in the Valley for a "socially responsible arts program." She founded Convergence Ballet. Over the last decade or so, she has grown the organization into a vibrant part of the local arts and culture scene. The troupe shies away from "traditional" dance programs, opting instead for shows like "Nutcracker Swing." Convergence also supports the community through its PLIES program, offering dance education to Valley schools. With every grande jeté, Convergence fosters an ever-sturdier local culture.

"I think my favorite [song] has to be 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.' It's just so tender and peaceful, very loving and smooth. Growing up, we had the tree and the celebration because Santa wasn't very religious. It's just a very magical time. I still take my kids to see Santa, and I said they only have to do this till they're 18. Then I said, 'Wouldn't it be nice if you still did it?’"