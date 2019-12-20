The 12 Songs of Arizona Christmas: 10 Lords A-Leaping

Welcome to another edition of the "The 12 Songs of Arizona Christmas," in which local stakeholders detail their most cherished holiday songs. Consider this a musical Advent calendar, where your "treat" is a better understanding of the interesting people and organizations from across the city and state.
Ten Lords A-LeapingJennifer Cafarella, Artistic Director, Convergence Ballet Company
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
In 2010, Jennifer Cafarella noticed that, aside from the Ballet Arizona group, there was a real dearth of options in the Valley for a "socially responsible arts program." She founded Convergence Ballet. Over the last decade or so, she has grown the organization into a vibrant part of the local arts and culture scene. The troupe shies away from "traditional" dance programs, opting instead for shows like "Nutcracker Swing." Convergence also supports the community through its PLIES program, offering dance education to Valley schools. With every grande jeté, Convergence fosters an ever-sturdier local culture.
"I think my favorite [song] has to be 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.' It's just so tender and peaceful, very loving and smooth. Growing up, we had the tree and the celebration because Santa wasn't very religious. It's just a very magical time. I still take my kids to see Santa, and I said they only have to do this till they're 18. Then I said, 'Wouldn't it be nice if you still did it?’"
Resale Concert Tickets
-
Esteban
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 / 6:00pm @ Musical Instrument Museum - Music Theater 4725 E. Mayo Boulevard Phoenix AZ 850504725 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix AZ 85050View more dates and times at this location >
-
-
Christmas With Reba - A Holiday Tribute to Reba McEntire
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 / 7:30pm @ The Showroom at Casino Arizona 524 North 92nd Street Scottsdale AZ 85256524 North 92nd Street, Scottsdale AZ 85256View more dates and times at this location >
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!