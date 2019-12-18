 


  MVN

  Herban Planet
  •  
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
The inner works of Danzeisen Dairy.EXPAND
The inner works of Danzeisen Dairy.
Claudia Kunkel

The 12 Songs of Arizona Christmas: Eight Maids A-Milking

Chris Coplan | December 18, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

Welcome to another edition of the "The 12 Songs of Arizona Christmas," in which local stakeholders detail their most cherished holiday songs. Consider this a musical Advent calendar, where your "treat" is a better understanding of the interesting people and organizations from across the city and state.

Eight Maids A-Milking

Kevin Danzeisen, Owner, Danzeisen Dairy

There are plenty of farms and ranches dotted all across the Valley, but few operate like Danzeisen Dairy. After Neil Viss started up his dairy back in the '60s, his grandson, Kevin Danzeisen, helped take over operations in 2002, working to build up and expand the business. Over the years, the dairy, which only uses glass bottles to enhance the flavor, has launched several tantalizing gimmicks, chief among them orange milk. But mostly the dairy is a testament to the power of local businesses and keeping things as simple as possible.

"The one that pops up right away is 'Joy to the World.' We've always been churchgoers and go to church every Christmas ever since I was little. [The song] just makes me realize how good we have it. We have so much to be thankful for. We live in an awesome state in an awesome city ... We live in truly extraordinary times. Sometimes it's nice to remember that. I know there's a lot going on in the world, and it's easy to watch the news and think it's all going down the tube. But there's a lot of hope, too."

Remind Me Later >