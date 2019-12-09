The 12 Songs of Arizona Christmas: A Partridge in a Pear Tree

How you mark the holiday seasons depends on everything from your religious background and stance on commercialism to personal relationships and basic cold tolerance. But regardless, most of us filter these celebrations, in part, through the medium of song.

In that spirit, we asked a few folks across the state for their most cherished holiday anthems. And if that weren't enough yuletide joy, we picked these stakeholders based entirely around "The 12 Days of Christmas." Is that a silly premise? You bet. But be they bar owner, philanthropist, dairyman, or patron saint of swans, these folks exemplify how great music truly makes this season festive (or at least more tolerable). God bless us, everyone!

'A Partridge in a Pear Tree'



Chris Hove, Co-Owner, Perfect Pear Bistro

For years, Chris and Laura Hove worked for other people, helping to open restaurants across the U.S. But then, in 2013, the couple decided to go into business for themselves with the Perfect Pear Bistro. With two locations under their belt (603 West University Drive in Tempe and 9845 South Priest Drive in Tempe), the Hoves apply their extensive managerial skills to a homegrown, locally sourced operation, with a menu emphasizing well-balanced eats. And, yes, the couple does hope you recognize the cutesy wordplay of "Perfect Pear."

"I’m sort of a Grinch. It was my birthday [recently], and my family joked about getting me all Grinch-themed stuff. When I was younger, we’d celebrate [the holidays] more. There are still certain things I appreciate, like the food. But it’s become commercialized. I also played piano for maybe six to nine months, and there are just songs that you learn, like 'Jingle Bells' or 'Sleigh Ride,' that you’ll just always know. It’s a mentality, and we all just seem to know it. I think if I were put in front of a piano now, I could play both of those still. It’s something about the sound. Your brain just knows them and the keys of them."