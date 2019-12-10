The 12 Songs of Arizona Christmas: Two Turtle Doves

Welcome to another edition of the "The 12 Songs of Arizona Christmas," in which local stakeholders detail their most cherished holiday songs. Consider this a musical advent calendar, where your "treat" is a better understanding of the interesting people and organizations from across the city/state.

Two Turtle Doves Kat Rumbley, Marketing and Group Sales Manager, Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

If you're opposed to stuffy museums with displays kept under glass, consider a trip to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. This Tucson organization combines a zoo, botanical garden, and natural history museum, showcasing the many wonders of the Sonoran Desert (including doves). Through its multifaceted efforts, the museum shines a light on our weird and wonderful region while preserving this place for future generations. Did you know the stingrays in the Gulf of California count as Sonoran creatures? 'Cause now you do.

"The Muppet Christmas Carol is my favorite holiday movie. It's sacred to me. My dad is obsessed with A Christmas Carol, and he'd want to watch them all. I'd say, 'Nah, I'll stick to the Muppets.' I just love every single song, and I remember listening to the soundtrack on cassette and just listening to it ad nauseam.

"I love the part where the rats are cleaning up after Scrooge leaves and they're singing 'One More Sleep Til Christmas.' They're leaving work and just walking down the street, and there's snow everywhere. There's just this true sense of happiness. It reminds me of when I leave work for the holidays, because I live so far from my family. The whole movie is taking someone who is a grumpy-pants and making them love Christmas. And there are just so many animals, so I'm connecting it to my job!"