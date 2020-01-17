 


  MVN

  Herban Planet
The 1975 performing at the venue formerly known as Comerica Theatre in 2014.EXPAND
The 1975 performing at the venue formerly known as Comerica Theatre in 2014.
Melina Dellamarggio

The 1975 Are Coming to the Valley

Jason Keil | January 17, 2020 | 7:00am
AA

Several days after frontman Matty Healy confirmed that their upcoming album would be delayed, The 1975 have announced they're embarking on a worldwide tour to promote Notes on a Conditional Form.

The British band will stop at Gila River Arena in Glendale on Tuesday, May 5. Phoebe Bridgers will open.

If you want to see the “Give Yourself a Try” rockers in person, it's a little complicated. The preorder for the presale tickets is available now through Thursday, January 23, at 10 p.m. local time on the band's website. Fans will get a code granting them access to the best seats.

Then, the actual presale tickets will be on sale from Wednesday, January 22, at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, January 23, at 10 p.m. local time on the artist's website.

If you'd like to avoid the hassle of signing up for lists, you can get your tickets the old-fashioned way starting at 9 a.m. local time on Friday, January 24. Either way, $1 from each ticket sold goes to One Tree Planted, a nonprofit organization that plants trees all over the world to fight climate change.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

