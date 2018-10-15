The 1975 Time-Warp Into Phoenix for 2019 Tour Kick-off

I say, is that a time vortex opening up around Comerica Theatre? Why, it is! We're being transported back to the year 1975!
Wait ... what's that you say? The 1975 is a band?! Good heavens!
Indeed, The 1975 are returning to Phoenix to kick off their latest North American tour on April 15, 2019. Along with opening act Pale Waves, they'll be celebrating their latest album, the upcoming A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships (so much for going back in time).
With over 7 million monthly listeners on Spotify, the English group is one of the most popular contemporary pop-rock bands. Their albums and singles regularly reach No. 1 on the U.S. and U.K. charts, thanks in no small part to their approachable sound and the rock star/heartthrob image of lead singer Matthew Healy. The tracks off the band's self-titled debut album were rock tunes, featuring breezy guitar riffs and lyrics about love and relationships. Their more recent music has become poppier in nature, favoring sentimental, '80s-power-ballad synths on tracks like "Somebody Else" (they cite John Hughes as a primary influence) and even a tropical beat their newest track, the bizarrely-titled "TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME." Even more oddly-titled was their last album, 2016's I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It (okay, dude).
Tickets will be available starting next week, Friday, October 26 at 10 a.m. local time. You can find The 1975's entire tour schedule below.
April 15 – Phoenix AZ – Comerica Theatre
April 16 – Las Vegas NV – The Joint
April 25 – Seattle WA – WaMu Theater
April 26 – Vancouver BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
April 27 – Portland OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
April 29 – Orem UT – UCCU Center
April 30 – Morrison CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 2 – Dallas TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 3 – Austin TX – Austin360 Amphitheater
May 4 – Sugar Land TX – Smart Financial Centre
May 7 – Minneapolis MN – The Armory
May 8 – Chicago IL – United Center
May 11 – Detroit MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
May 12 – Cincinnati OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
May 14 – Columbus OH – Express Live! Outdoor
May 15 – Nashville TN – Ascend Amphitheater
May 18 – Atlanta GA – State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
May 19 – Charlotte NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 21 – Washington DC – The Anthem
June 2 – Darien Center NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 3 – Toronto ON – Budweiser Stage
The 1975. With Pale Waves. Monday, April 15, at Comerica Theatre, 400 West Washington Street; 602-379-2800; comericatheatre.com. Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday, October 26 via the1975.com.
