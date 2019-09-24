The 2020 Innings Festival Lineup Is a Hit

The crowd fills up for the Blues Traveler performance at Innings Festival 2019.

We have the starting lineup for the 2020 edition Innings Festival today.

C3 Presents, who are also the masterminds behind Lollapalooza, made the announcement this morning, Tuesday, September 24.

So does it hit a home run? It sure does.

Dave Matthews Band and Weezer are headlining the two-day baseball-themed music festival at Tempe Beach Park for a third time on Saturday, February 29, and Sunday, March 1. DMB will cap off Saturday, while Rivers Cuomo and the boys will take the stage on Sunday.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will also be performing. Last year's event made headlines when Eddie Vedder, playing a solo gig, performed "Maybe It's Time" from the hit film A Star Is Born. Jason Isbell wrote the song and called it "a huge honor" to be covered by the Pearl Jam frontman on Twitter.

Among the 18 performers on the two stages include Portugal. The Man, Death Cab for Cutie, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, O.A.R., and more.

Since this festival ties into Cactus League baseball, a wealth of Major League Baseball legends will be appearing, including Jake Peavy, Bret Saberhagen, Miguel Montero, Aaron Rowand, and more. Also returning is Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster, an on-site talk show featuring MLB players and musicians on the

lineup.

Tickets go on sale today, Tuesday, Septemeber 24, at noon on the festival's website. Prices range from $139 for General Admission to $236 to snag some sweet perks. VIP tickets start at $436 and $950 for Platinum.