The Eagles Will Return to Phoenix Next Year

If you’re standing on a corner in Winslow, Arizona, then you’re going to want to head to the Valley in your flatbed Ford to take a look at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Tuesday, April 21.

The Eagles have announced they are heading out on the road for the Hotel California Tour. They will be playing their 1976 album of the same name, which is one of the best-selling records of all time, with an orchestra and choir accompanying them for the set. A full greatest hits set will follow, which will be a lot when you consider how many records the band have broken in their over five-decade career.

Billboard had this to say about the opening night of their three performances in Las Vegas:

“The band performed the album from front to back, following with a blazing greatest hits set that had the audience at the sold-out arena constantly on its feet … a 23-song set of solid hits that make up the soundtrack of any Baby Boomer or Gen X’ers lives. With no exception, the songs have aged well, but how could they fail with the Eagles’ five-part harmony and five guitar-approach … (Henley’s) voice sounded as strong and pliant as it ever has, easily hitting the highest of notes, while retaining his trademark huskiness.”

If you’d like to check in to the show, tickets go on sale Friday, November 1, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, October 28, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, October 31, at 10 p.m.

Just remember you can check out anytime you like, but you can never leave.