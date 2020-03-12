The Format Have Postponed Their Reunion Dates

You're going to have to wait a few more months to see The Format.

Per an announcement on their Instagram page, The Format are postponing their reunion shows, including the three scheduled at The Van Buren from April 3 through April 5, due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. The dates have been rescheduled for July 25 through 27. The full post is below.

Tickets from the April shows will be eligible for the new July dates. As the post explains, if you had a ticket for the concert on April 3, it will be good only for the July 25 show, and so on.

If you can't attend your rescheduled date, refunds will offered. If you have any questions, send an email to theformatlivingroom@gmail.com.