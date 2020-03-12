The Format Have Postponed Their Reunion Dates

Per an announcement on their Instagram page, The Format are postponing their reunion shows, including the three scheduled at The Van Buren from April 3 through April 5, due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. The dates have been rescheduled for July 25 through 27. The full post is below.
Tickets from the April shows will be eligible for the new July dates. As the post explains, if you had a ticket for the concert on April 3, it will be good only for the July 25 show, and so on.
If you can't attend your rescheduled date, refunds will offered. If you have any questions, send an email to theformatlivingroom@gmail.com.
Due to concerns related to the coronavirus, we’ve decided to move our upcoming shows to this July. We've been looking forward to these shows - but if we could wait 12 years - what’s another few months? Sorry if this causes any inconvenience. We know some of you booked flights and hotels, but we want to make sure that everyone stays safe. If you had a ticket for the first night, then you'll have a ticket to the new first night and so on: NEW YORK March 20 -> July 17 March 21 -> July 18 March 22 -> July 19 CHICAGO March 27 -> July 21 March 28 -> July 22 March 29 -> July 23 PHOENIX April 3 -> July 25 April 4 -> July 26 April 5 -> July 27 If you can't attend your rescheduled date, you can get a refund at your point of purchase (Ticketmaster, Ticketweb, Eventbrite, Lyte, Hello Merch, etc). If you have any questions, email us at theformatlivingroom@gmail.com In an effort to keep tickets in the hands of real fans (and not scalpers!), returned tickets will be made available through the Lyte fan exchange. If you’ve already registered, you don’t need to sign up again. Sign up at: www.lyte.com/theformat In the meantime, please take care of each other. Donate to your local homeless shelter, or do what you can to help those who might not be able to afford medical care. Thanks for all the support. We love you and miss you all. -The Format
