The Most-Viewed Music Slideshows of 2019

Linda Ronstadt calls Tucson home. Ticketfly



5. 24 Singers and Bands From Arizona



"They're from Arizona and they made it big (either by topping the charts or making major waves in the local scene). So pull up your Spotify app and start drafting a playlist full of top hits from these Arizona legends."

EXPAND Spotted in the crowd inside Sunbar's performance venue. Benjamin Leatherman

4. Club Candids: Checking Out the Newly Opened Sunbar in Tempe



"Electronic dance music fans got a chance to check out the newly opened Sunbar in downtown Tempe on Sunday, October 13, during a gig by house music DJ and producer Hot Since 82. The two-story joint, which is owned by the same folks behind Shady Park, features an upstairs music venue and an outdoor bar and party gardens. Both areas proved to be popular before and after the gig."

EXPAND Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons are the only two original band members on the tour. Jim Louvau



3. KISS Brought a Spectacle to Their Final Valley Concert



"KISS made their final stop to the Valley last night, Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Gila River Arena in Glendale on their End of the Road tour."

2. Tool Tore the Roof Off Gila River Arena



"Wine maker Maynard James Keenan and Tool arrived at Gila River Arena in support of Fear Inoculum, the band's first album in 13 years. Post-punk legends Killing Joke opened the set."

Ravers trip the light fantastic at Electric Highway in August 1997. Ramy Hosseinie



1. Here's What Phoenix's Rave Scene Looked Like In The '90s



"Phoenix was a haven for raves in the ‘90s. During the heyday of electronic dance music more than 20 years ago, dance parties took place at local warehouses and venues like The Icehouse on the regular, often attracting hundreds of people eager to get their groove on. The music and fashion at these events were markedly different, and now-legendary DJs like Z-Trip, Pete Salaz, and CL McSpadden were regular performers."