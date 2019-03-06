The National Announce Phoenix Tour Stop, New Album, Short Film

We may be in the midst of the spring concert season, but announcements have already started to come in for fall, and a big one just came in courtesy of everyone's favorite band of brooding middle-aged dudes from the Northeast.

The National have announced their latest North American tour, which will have a stop at Comerica Theatre on Tuesday, September 3. The tour was announced along with a new album, I Am Easy To Find, along with a short film of the same name starring Academy Award-winning actress Alicia Vikander and directed by 20th Century Women filmmaker Mike Mills.

The band write on Facebook that the film is not the album's video, and the album is not the soundtrack to the film, but Mills calls the two works "playfully hostile siblings that love to steal from each other" according to Pitchfork. The new record, which is due out on Friday, May 17, via 4AD, follows 2017's Sleep Well Beast. A single, "You Had Your Soul With You," has already been released and features vocals from David Bowie collaborator Gail Ann Dorsey.