The National Announce Phoenix Tour Stop, New Album, Short Film

We may be in the midst of the spring concert season, but announcements have already started to come in for fall, and a big one just came in courtesy of everyone's favorite band of brooding middle-aged dudes from the Northeast.
The National have announced their latest North American tour, which will have a stop at Comerica Theatre on Tuesday, September 3. The tour was announced along with a new album, I Am Easy To Find, along with a short film of the same name starring Academy Award-winning actress Alicia Vikander and directed by 20th Century Women filmmaker Mike Mills.
The band write on Facebook that the film is not the album's video, and the album is not the soundtrack to the film, but Mills calls the two works "playfully hostile siblings that love to steal from each other" according to Pitchfork. The new record, which is due out on Friday, May 17, via 4AD, follows 2017's Sleep Well Beast. A single, "You Had Your Soul With You," has already been released and features vocals from David Bowie collaborator Gail Ann Dorsey.
The band wrote on Facebook that Courtney Barnett and Alvvays, two female-driven indie rock projects, will be joining the band "at many of the shows" (Pitchfork indicates that Barnett will play the first leg of the tour and Alvvays will play the second, which includes Phoenix). Gail Ann Dorsey, Courtney Barnett, Alicia Vikander, a filmmaker whose most notable project is about a cadre of women in the 20th century — we're beginning to sense a theme here, and we're all about it. (Three guesses as to who these guys voted for in 2016.)
Tickets for The National's Phoenix show go on sale at 10 a.m. local time this Friday, March 8. All tickets come with a digital copy of I Am Easy To Find (the album), which can be exchanged for a CD or vinyl LP copy for an additional cost. Find all the newly announced North American tour dates and listen to "You Had Your Soul With You" below. Here's hoping your tickets will also be easy to find.
The National — North American Tour
June 11 — Philadelphia PA — Mann Center
June 12 — Brooklyn NY — Prospect Park Bandshell
June 15 — Manchester TN — Bonnaroo
June 16 — Atlanta GA — Coca-Cola Roxy
June 17 — St. Augustine FL — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
June 19 — Washington DC — The Anthem
June 20 — Portland ME — Thompson’s Point
June 21 — Montreal QC — Place des Arts
June 22 — Hamilton ON — Pier 8
June 24 — Columbus OH — Express Live
June 25 — Ann Arbor MI — Hill Auditorium
June 26 — Indianapolis IN — Lawn at White River
June 28 — Chicago IL — Northerly Island
August 28 — Vancouver BC — Deer Lake Park
August 29 — Seattle WA — Marymoor Park
August 30 — Portland OR — Edgefield
September 1 — Stanford CA — Frost Amphitheater
September 2 — Los Angeles CA — Greek Theatre
September 3 — Phoenix AZ — Comerica Theatre
September 5 — Ogden UT — Ogden Amphitheater
September 8 — Santa Fe NM — Santa Fe Opera House
September 10 — Austin TX — 360 Amphitheatre
September 11 — Houston TX — White Oak Music Hall
The National. With Alvvays. September 3 at Comerica Theatre, 400 West Washington Street; 602-379-2800; comericatheatre.com. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 8, at americanmary.com.
