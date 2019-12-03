The Sixth Annual Phoenix Lights Festival Announces Initial Lineup

Sporting the official colors of aliens everywhere at last year's Phoenix Lights Festival.

The initial lineup for the sixth annual Phoenix Lights Festival, located at The Park at Wild Horse Pass, has been announced. The two-day festival, which is produced by Relentless Beats and takes place on Friday and Saturday, April 3 and 4, features a group of artists that will illuminate the spring night and get you moving.

Dutch producer and DJ Afrojack, who has collaborated with everyone from Beyoncé to Madonna, will perform. Journeyman producer MK, NGHTMRE, and Walker & Royce round out the artists announced so far.

Are you interested in seeing these DJs up close and personal? The good news is that tickets are already on sale. If you're on a budget, general admission weekend passes are on sale for $129 plus fees.

Related Stories Phoenix Lights 2019 Was Out of This World EDM Fun

If you want to splurge, you have a few options available.

Standard VIP tickets, which are $229 plus fees, include everything that a general admission ticket grants, plus an express VIP entrance, a commemorative lanyard, access to the VIP lounge, access to the VIP viewing deck, premium restrooms, and passed desserts in the VIP areas. Platinum VIP tickets, which are $649 plus fees, adds four complimentary drinks, side stage viewing at the main stage, access to the artist hospitality lounge, catered dinner, exclusive festival gift bag, and festival concierge. There are payment plans for all packages, including general admission.

You have to be over the age of 21 to go VIP, but the festival itself is for anyone 18 and over. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more details or to purchase tickets, visit the festival's website or visit Relentless Beats.