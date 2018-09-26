The Top Seven Artists at Goldrush 2018

It's getting colder, y'all (well, less warm), and we all know what that means: Festival season is coming. This weekend, Goldrush Festival will kick things off with a heaping helping of EDM and hip-hop. Of course, festivals can be a lot like panning for gold – so many rocks, so little precious gems – which is why we've picked out the diamonds in the rough just for you. Here are Phoenix New Times' favorite acts at Goldrush 2018.

Vince Staples

It’s been over a year since Vince Staples dropped his project Big Fish Theory, and the Long Beach rapper will be stopping by Chandler before he returns to Glendale to perform with Childish Gambino. Staples is not one to adhere to anyone’s standards when it comes to his music, and Big Fish features futuristic sounds you don’t typically hear from rappers, unless you’re Kanye West: "Yeah Right," for example, features production from English avant-garde producer Sophie and Australian electronic musician Flume. The album's blend of hip-hop, techno, and even U.K. garage means that Vince will fit right in at Goldrush. Julio Lugo

JPEGMAFIA

It has become a cliche to say a certain artist or type of music "defines the Trump era," but JPEGMAFIA's album Veteran certainly defines the feeling. Released earlier this year, it's an exhausting, politically conscious slurry of noise, bizarre samples, SoundCloud-style ad-libs, and potent lyrics only a child of the internet could devise. Of course, don't think this means his music is too artsy to enjoy: Ordinary hip-hop heads will find plenty of opportunities to turn up in this former Air Force man's tracks, while fans of groups like Death Grips will love his experimental edge. Also, one of his songs is called "I Cannot Fucking Wait Til Morrissey Dies" and honestly same. Douglas Markowitz