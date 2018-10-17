 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
Gin Blossoms in concert earlier this year.
Gin Blossoms in concert earlier this year.
Kelsee Becker

The Van Buren to Host 'Go Vote' Concert and Rally With Gin Blossoms, Gabby Giffords

Ashley Naftule | October 17, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

We’re just a few weeks away from what well may be the most important midterm elections in our lifetime. The stakes have never been higher for convincing folks to turn out on November 6. It's why every other billboard in town has been plastered with that very potent four-letter word – "VOTE" – and all your friends on social media have been constantly reminding everyone on their feeds to register (you did register, didn't you?).

The fine folks at The Van Buren want to get in on the democratic process, too. That’s why they’re putting together an ambitious evening of performances on Monday, November 5, the eve of Election Day, called Go Vote 2018: A Concert and Rally. Hometown heroes Gin Blossoms will be headlining the evening and fellow kings and queens of the AZ scene Calexico and Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra will also be bringing the noise along with Mariachi Pasion.

In addition to a handful of stirring sets by some of Arizona’s finest bands, former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, Captain Mark Kelly, will also be making an appearance at the rally. Proceeds from the show will benefit Giffords: Courage To Fight Gun Violence. If the prospects of hearing some great tunes and donating to a worthy cause aren’t already enticing enough reasons to come out, Chris Bianco will be making pizzas for the event.

Doors for the show open at 7 p.m., with the concert/rally kicking off in earnest at 8. Set times (subject to change) are as follows:

Mariachi Paison 8 p.m.
Calexico 8:30 p.m.
Gin Blossoms 9:30 p.m.
Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra 10:30 p.m.

Go Vote 2018: A Concert and Rally. With Gin Blossoms, Calexico, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, and Mariachi Paison. 8 p.m. Monday, November 5, at The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street; thevanburenphx.com. Tickets are $15 via Ticketweb. Free admission will be given to anyone wearing a volunteer shirt for an Arizona Democratic candidate.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: