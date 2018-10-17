The Van Buren to Host 'Go Vote' Concert and Rally With Gin Blossoms, Gabby Giffords

We’re just a few weeks away from what well may be the most important midterm elections in our lifetime. The stakes have never been higher for convincing folks to turn out on November 6. It's why every other billboard in town has been plastered with that very potent four-letter word – "VOTE" – and all your friends on social media have been constantly reminding everyone on their feeds to register (you did register, didn't you?).

The fine folks at The Van Buren want to get in on the democratic process, too. That’s why they’re putting together an ambitious evening of performances on Monday, November 5, the eve of Election Day, called Go Vote 2018: A Concert and Rally. Hometown heroes Gin Blossoms will be headlining the evening and fellow kings and queens of the AZ scene Calexico and Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra will also be bringing the noise along with Mariachi Pasion.