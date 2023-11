Thirty Seconds to Mars will play a concert in Phoenix next fall. How to get tickets

click to enlarge Jared Leto scales the Empire State Building on Nov. 9, 2023. Renan Ozturk

Thirty Seconds to Mars announced a huge world tour Thursday in support of their new album, “It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day,” and Phoenix is on the schedule.Frontman Jared Leto announced the tour in a way that’s quintessentially Leto — by being the first to climb the Empire State Building in New York City. “The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it, which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, 'It’s The End of the World But It’s a Beautiful Day,'” Leto said in the announcement.The "Seasons 2024 World Tour" will stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in downtown Phoenix on Sept. 1, 2024. This will be the band’s first headline tour in over five years, taking them to various renowned venues worldwide.AFI, Poppy and KennyHoopla will join along on the U.S. tour, according to the press release.The multiplatinum-selling band released their sixth studio album, “It’s the End of the World but It’s a Beautiful Day,” on Sept. 15 via Concord Records. Their lead single, “Stuck,” marked the band’s fastest chart climb, debuting at No. 1 on the Alternative radio chart and scoring as a Top 10 hit in Italy.Tickets are now on presale until the official start of general on-sale tickets on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased on the band's website The full list of U.S. tour dates is below.July 26, Auburn, Wash., White River AmphitheatreJuly 27, Ridgefield, Wash., RV Inn Style Resorts AmphitheaterJuly 30, Salt Lake City, USANA AmphitheatreJuly 31, Morrison, Colo., Red Rocks AmphitheatreAug. 2, Maryland Heights, Mo., Hollywood Casino AmphitheaterAug. 3, Nashville, Tenn., Ascend AmphitheaterAug. 6, Clarkston, Mich., Pine Knob Music TheatreAug. 7, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music CenterAug. 9, Noblesville, Ind., Ruoff Music CenterAug. 10, Chicago, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly IslandAug. 14, Camden, N.J., Freedom Mortgage PavilionAug. 15, Columbia, Md., Merriweather Post PavilionAug. 17, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays CenterAug. 18, Mansfield, Mass., Xfinity CenterAug. 20, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music PavilionAug. 21, Atlanta, Lakewood Amphitheatre*Aug. 23, West Palm Beach, Fla., iTHINK Financial AmphitheatreAug. 24, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreAug. 27, Dallas, Dos Equis PavilionAug. 29, Houston, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionAug. 30, Austin, Texas, Germania Insurance AmphitheaterSept. 4, Mountain View, Calif., Shoreline Amphitheatre*Featuring AFI and support from Poppy and KennyHoopla