Thirty Seconds to Mars will play a concert in Phoenix next fall. How to get tickets

Thirty Seconds to Mars announced a huge world tour Thursday in support of their new album, “It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day,” and Phoenix is on the schedule.
Frontman Jared Leto announced the tour in a way that’s quintessentially Leto — by being the first to climb the Empire State Building in New York City. “The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it, which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, 'It’s The End of the World But It’s a Beautiful Day,'” Leto said in the announcement.
The "Seasons 2024 World Tour" will stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in downtown Phoenix on Sept. 1, 2024. This will be the band’s first headline tour in over five years, taking them to various renowned venues worldwide.
AFI, Poppy and KennyHoopla will join along on the U.S. tour, according to the press release.
The multiplatinum-selling band released their sixth studio album, “It’s the End of the World but It’s a Beautiful Day,” on Sept. 15 via Concord Records. Their lead single, “Stuck,” marked the band’s fastest chart climb, debuting at No. 1 on the Alternative radio chart and scoring as a Top 10 hit in Italy.
Tickets are now on presale until the official start of general on-sale tickets on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased on the band's website.
The full list of U.S. tour dates is below.
July 26, Auburn, Wash., White River Amphitheatre
July 27, Ridgefield, Wash., RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
July 30, Salt Lake City, USANA Amphitheatre
July 31, Morrison, Colo., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug. 2, Maryland Heights, Mo., Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Aug. 3, Nashville, Tenn., Ascend Amphitheater
Aug. 6, Clarkston, Mich., Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 7, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music Center
Aug. 9, Noblesville, Ind., Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 10, Chicago, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Aug. 14, Camden, N.J., Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 15, Columbia, Md., Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 17, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center
Aug. 18, Mansfield, Mass., Xfinity Center
Aug. 20, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 21, Atlanta, Lakewood Amphitheatre*
Aug. 23, West Palm Beach, Fla., iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 24, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27, Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 29, Houston, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 30, Austin, Texas, Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 1, Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sept. 4, Mountain View, Calif., Shoreline Amphitheatre
*Featuring AFI and support from Poppy and KennyHoopla