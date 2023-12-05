Your ultimate guide to TikTok in The Mix in Mesa: tickets, parking, security

Thousands of influencers, TikTok users and music fans will descend upon Sloan Park in Mesa for TikTok in The Mix, a one-night music festival, which will be broadcast globally and feature performances in the round from hitmaking rapers Peso Pluma and Cardi B, pop singer Niall Horan, Brazilian-born vocalist Anitta and R&B singer-songwriter Charlie Puth.
Emerging artists Sam Barber, LaRosa, Kaliii and Lu Kala are also scheduled to perform during the event, which will be streamed worldwide via TikTok Live (natch).
If you're down to attend the event, here's everything you need to know, including where to park
Can I still buy tickets to TikTok in The Mix at Sloan Park?
Yes. Tickets to TikTok in The Mix are still available.
How much are tickets to TikTok in The Mix?
Reserved seating is $40 and general admission in the field surrounding the stage is $60.
When is the TikTok in The Mix at Sloan Park?
TikTok in The Mix is on Sunday, Dec. 10 at Sloan Park in Mesa.
Who is performing at TikTok in The Mix?
Headliners include Cardi B, Peso Pluma, Charlie Puth, Niall Horan and Anitta. Emerging artists Sam Barber, LaRosa, Kaliii and Lu Kala are also scheduled to perform during the event,
What time does TikTok in The Mix start?
The event starts at 4 p.m.
What time do the gates open for TikTok in The Mix?
Gates at Sloan Park will open at 2 p.m. The stadium parking lots will open at noon.
Where is Sloan Park?
Sloan Park is at 2330 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa. It’s located just east of Dobson Road along Rio Salado Parkway.
Is there an age limit at TikTok in The Mix?
TikTok in the Mix is an all-ages event, but an adult must accompany attendees under 18. Promoters also recommend that attendees be 13 and over to “enjoy the content produced.”
Where can I park for TikTok in The Mix?
Parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis at Sloan Park in Mesa for $10 to $20 per vehicle. Parking staff will only accept credit and debit cards.
Where is my ticket for TikTok in The Mix?
According to the event website, tickets are available exclusively as mobile tickets via the MLB Ballpark app.
What can I bring into TikTok in The Mix at Sloan Park?
You can bring factory-sealed plaster water bottles, phones, hats and sun protection to the event.
What is the bag policy at TikTok in the Mix?
Clear small backpacks and totes no bigger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, Ziploc-style plastic bags and clear drawstring bags no bigger than 16 inches by 13 inches are available. Small bags and purses that are opaque and no bigger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches are allowed.
What can I expect at security?
All guests must be screened before entry using a metal detector. There is a touchless entry process where guests won’t have to remove items such as phones, wallets or keys. Tickets will also be available on your phone via the MLB Ballpark app and will be scanned by Sloan Park staff.
Is there re-entry into TikTok in The Mix?
There is no re-entry allowed at TikTok in the Mix.
What items are prohibited at TikTok in the Mix?
Security will not allow the following items into the event:
- Banners, signs or inflatables
- Weapons of any kind
- Glass bottles, cans, alcoholic beverages, thermoses or hard-sided coolers
- Alcohol
- Animals (except service dogs)
- Blankets and chairs
- Drones
- Laser pointers or selfie sticks
- Illegal drugs or marijuana
- Noisemakers
- Umbrellas