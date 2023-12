Your ultimate guide to TikTok in The Mix in Mesa: tickets, parking, security

Can I still buy tickets to TikTok in The Mix at Sloan Park?



How much are tickets to TikTok in The Mix?



When is the TikTok in The Mix at Sloan Park?



Who is performing at TikTok in The Mix?



What time does TikTok in The Mix start?



What time do the gates open for TikTok in The Mix?



Where is Sloan Park?



click to enlarge A map to TikTok in The Mix at Sloan Park in Mesa. (Click the right-hand corner to enlarge.) Relentless Beats

Is there an age limit at TikTok in The Mix?



Where can I park for TikTok in The Mix?



Where is my ticket for TikTok in The Mix?



What can I bring into TikTok in The Mix at Sloan Park?



What is the bag policy at TikTok in the Mix?



click to enlarge Charlie Puth Ricky Alvarez

What can I expect at security?



Is there re-entry into TikTok in The Mix?



What items are prohibited at TikTok in the Mix?



Banners, signs or inflatables

Weapons of any kind

Glass bottles, cans, alcoholic beverages, thermoses or hard-sided coolers

Alcohol

Animals (except service dogs)

Blankets and chairs

Drones

Laser pointers or selfie sticks

Illegal drugs or marijuana

Noisemakers

Umbrellas

What other activities will be available at TikTok In The Mix?



How can I stream TikTok in The Mix?



After conquering the social media world and pop culture in general, TikTok is staging its first-ever “global music event” this weekend in Mesa.Thousands of influencers, TikTok users and music fans will descend upon Sloan Park in Mesa for TikTok in The Mix, a one-night music festival, which will be broadcast globally and feature performances in the round from hitmaking rapers Peso Pluma and Cardi B, pop singer Niall Horan, Brazilian-born vocalist Anitta and R&B singer-songwriter Charlie Puth.Emerging artists Sam Barber, LaRosa, Kaliii and Lu Kala are also scheduled to perform during the event, which will be streamed worldwide via TikTok Live (natch).If you're down to attend the event, here's everything you need to know, including where to parkYes. Tickets to TikTok in The Mix are still available.Reserved seating is $40 and general admission in the field surrounding the stage is $60.TikTok in The Mix is on Sunday, Dec. 10 at Sloan Park in Mesa.Headliners include Cardi B, Peso Pluma, Charlie Puth, Niall Horan and Anitta. Emerging artists Sam Barber, LaRosa, Kaliii and Lu Kala are also scheduled to perform during the event,The event starts at 4 p.m.Gates at Sloan Park will open at 2 p.m. The stadium parking lots will open at noon.Sloan Park is at 2330 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa. It’s located just east of Dobson Road along Rio Salado Parkway.TikTok in the Mix is an all-ages event, but an adult must accompany attendees under 18. Promoters also recommend that attendees be 13 and over to “enjoy the content produced.”Parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis at Sloan Park in Mesa for $10 to $20 per vehicle. Parking staff will only accept credit and debit cards.According to the event website, tickets are available exclusively as mobile tickets via the MLB Ballpark app You can bring factory-sealed plaster water bottles, phones, hats and sun protection to the event.Clear small backpacks and totes no bigger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, Ziploc-style plastic bags and clear drawstring bags no bigger than 16 inches by 13 inches are available. Small bags and purses that are opaque and no bigger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches are allowed.All guests must be screened before entry using a metal detector. There is a touchless entry process where guests won’t have to remove items such as phones, wallets or keys. Tickets will also be available on your phone via the MLB Ballpark app and will be scanned by Sloan Park staff.There is no re-entry allowed at TikTok in the Mix.Security will not allow the following items into the event:The event will showcase talent featured on the TikTok social media platform. It will also include creator activations, local small-business pop-ups and more.The event will also be streamed for free via TikTok Live