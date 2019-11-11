Happy 'Tool' Year: The Band Return to the Valley in January

Did you miss Tool's "dense and dynamic" set at Gila River Arena in October? You've been awarded a second chance.

Today, the Fear Inoculum band announced an additional round of tour dates, including a return to Glendale on Saturday, January 18.

This year has been dominated by Tool's return after a 13-year absence. Jerome winemaker Maynard James Keenan, drummer Danny Carey, bassist Justin Chancellor, and guitarist Adam Jones not only released a new album, including a "deluxe art object" edition, they put most of their catalog on music streaming services. Tool's show on October 23, to promote Fear Inoculum, was sold out.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 15, at 10 a.m., with a limited number of VIP packages available exclusively to Tool Army members via Toolband.com this Wednesday, November 13, at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Happy Tool Year, everyone.