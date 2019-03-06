Seven Unmissable Acts at Flying Burrito Festival 2019

After bidding farewell to Viva PHX in 2017, Stateside Presents (The Van Buren, Crescent Ballroom, Valley Bar) gave us something new last year in the form of Flying Burrito Festival. At FBF, Stateside scaled things down, highlighting emerging acts and burrito-toting food trucks along a Second Avenue block party outside of Crescent for the price of a fancy cocktail. Flying Burrito returns this year with a stronger boast than its debut: More bands, more burritos, less money.

By and large, FBF focuses on the road to SXSW, giving rising acts a great opportunity to warm up before a week of shows in Austin, Texas. But we’ll also get to see plenty of Arizona mainstays show their stuff, including a namesake set of Calexico playing Flying Burrito Brothers material. All in all, it’s an action-packed Saturday for less than $2 an hour, and here, we have five acts that you absolutely do not want to miss. Gerrit Feenstra



Jerry Paper

After years of relative obscurity, 2018 marked a highlight for Lucas Nathan, the synth-pop wunderkind who braves wavy frontiers under the name Jerry Paper. On the excellent LP Like A Baby (released on Stones Throw Records), Jerry Paper is a unicorn treading green landscapes somewhere between the introvert electro of Dent May and the freak-out dreamland of Tyler the Creator. Inasmuch, it’s no surprise that Tyler asked Nathan to make an appearance on his Grinch-themed holiday EP. The only thing that will outshine Nathan’s cool croon on stage at Crescent is the dance party. GF