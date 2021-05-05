Vince Neil at Big Surf, A Roqy Tyraid Video Series, and More Phoenix Music News

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Here’s a rundown of recent music news from the Phoenix scene, ranging from new projects from rapper Roqy Tyraid and DJ/producer Blossom to a slew of shows being added to the concert calendar.

Roqy Tyraid Launches Tyraid Tuesdays Series

Rapper and activist Jacob Railford has been anything but idle during the pandemic. The artist known as Roqy Tyraid (a self-described “cultivator of culture” and “purveyor of punchline”) has hit the streets while organizing and participating in protests for black civil rights with the W.E. Rising Project. He’s also been busy in the studio recording a series of freestyle sessions for his recently launched “Tyraid Tuesday” series.

As the project’s name implies, Railford posts videos of his performances weekly via Twitter, SoundCloud, and other social media platforms. Each lasts around two minutes and features the rapper dropping “gobstopper bars” about politics, social issues, and hip-hop culture. “I’m having fun. Hopefully, you can say the same,” Railford wrote in a tweet accompanying this week’s video.

Chandler Centers for the Arts Announces 2021-22 Season

The folks at Chandler Center for the Arts have unveiled the venue’s performances for its upcoming 2021-22 season – and the list is loaded with famous names. Kicking off in mid-August, it includes shows by country star Clint Black (Wednesday, October 6), saxophonist and songwriter Boney James (Saturday, November 6), classical crossover ensemble Sons of Serendip (Tuesday, December 21), and R&B/jazz artist Ledisi (Saturday, March 26).

A variety of tribute acts will also perform, such as Los Chicos Del 512: The Selena Experience (Saturday, August 14), Get The Led Out (Sunday, September 26), and Bruce in the USA (Friday, October 22). According to the Chandler Center for the Arts website, all performances will take place inside the venue. A full rundown of the entire season is available here.

Emilie Fromm, better known as EDM DJ/producer Blossom. Blossom's Facebook

Blossom Releasing New EP

Local electronic dance music DJ and producer Emilie Fromm, better known as Blossom, is gearing up for the release of her new EP, Super Bad, on L.A.'s Night Bass Records. The two-track project, her second EP on the label, officially drops on Friday, May 14. She’s scheduled to perform at an album release party the following day on Saturday, May 15, at Shady Park in Tempe. Animate, Pr!ce, and Lance Fairchild will open the evening, which starts at 9 p.m. Admission is $20.50 via Relentless Beats.

The Van Buren Announces New Concerts

The concert calendar for popular downtown Phoenix venue The Van Buren has gotten bigger as a slew of new shows has been announced. The latest editions, which have all been announced in recent weeks, include a number of indie favorites.

To wit: indie-folk act Lord Huron will swing through The Van Buren on Monday, October 25. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $46 in advance, $50 at the door. A few nights later, emo/indie rock singer-songwriter Julian Baker is scheduled to perform at the venue on Monday, November 1, with support from Dehd and Katie Malco. Admission is $25. Pop-rock band COIN, which will visit The Van Buren on Wednesday, November 17, rounds out this crop of new shows. Valley will open the 8 p.m. show and tickets are $25 to $28.

Rock legend Lita Ford. rufus/CC BY 2.0/Flickr Creative Commons

Kickstart! The Rock Show Coming to Tempe

Tempe’s Big Surf may have announced it will be closed to regular patrons this summer, but the popular water park won't be entirely vacant in the weeks and months ahead. A few different festival-like outdoor concerts are scheduled to happen within Big Surf’s historic wave pool (which will be drained of water), including the recently announced Kickstart! The Rock Show.

Taking place on Friday, May 28, the nighttime concert will be headlined by Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil and rock ‘n’ roll legend Lita Ford. Local singer-songwriter Wade Cota will open the show, which starts at 7 p.m. General admission is $45 and VIP tickets (which included three complimentary alcoholic drinks and access to a premium viewing area) are $125.