Your Guide to Coronado's WayneFest

Mike Logan sees the Coronado neighborhood as a place where history and culture flows through its roots. When he moved there in 2014, he saw a spot where music fused with the community.

Logan, who is also a guitarist in the band Hot House Orchids, wanted to capture this thriving culture, so he created the mini-music festival WayneFest to bring his neighbors together and exhibit the vibrant music scene in a welcoming, casual way.

“It’s all about celebrating music from Coronado,” Logan said. “So many of my neighbors didn’t know that there were so many great bands performing in the area.”

The first WayneFest happened last year. It was like a giant backyard barbecue where neighbors could hear live music at Coronado Park, and sample some of the local eats. Because Logan wanted the festival to be so neighborhood-oriented, he arranged for North High School’s band to perform with the other bands.

“My favorite thing is just the vibe of the people that are there,” he said. “It’s people who really love arts, music, and culture, and that’s part of the essence to discover new bands and restaurants.”

WayneFest is a little different than your typical festival, so here’s a guide to the event.

Transportation

Parking anywhere downtown is always hit or miss. Logan recommends getting to Coronado Park either by rideshare or on foot. Those who choose to get there by bike can leave it parked in the free valet at the entrance to the festival.

“There will also probably be a line of golf carts,” Logan said. “Our neighborhood is kind of quirky, and a lot of folks drive on golf carts.”

What You Get and What to Bring

Tickets for WayneFest are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Attendees will get a complimentary cup for beverages and two tokens that can be exchanged for food samples from vendors.

Logan says WayneFest is supposed to feel like a casual family barbecue, so bring folding chairs and blankets for seating. Pets and outside food and drinks are not allowed.

Hyperbella Jessica Miller

The Music

WayneFest’s lineup of bands features groups well known around downtown Phoenix: Hyperbella, The Haymarket Squares, Hot House Orchids, American Longspurs, and O.

“These are bands that everybody in downtown Phoenix really loves and knows about,” Logan said.

Logan said the proceeds raised from WayneFest go to North High School and the Coronado Neighborhood Association.

Everyone loves The Haymarket Squares. Rachael Smtih

“We invited their band to come and perform at the event,” he said. “We’re giving a portion of proceeds sold to the North High School brass band.”

The Food

In exchange for the tokens attendees receive with admission, they can get two free samples of food from vendors. Logan said by distributing samples instead of meals, it’ll be a quick way to grab a snack and go back to the music.

“Our intention is to keep the lines moving,” Logan said. “The original intention of WayneFest is to keep the attention on the music around them. We didn’t just want a bunch of lines everywhere.”

The restaurants participating include Ollie Vaughn’s, The Larder + The Delta, Gallo Blanco, Taco Chelo, and Belly Kitchen & Bar. After spending the sample tokens, food samples will be $2.50 each. Beer will be provided by Four Peaks Brewing Company at $5 a pint.