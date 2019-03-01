Wet Electric Announces 2019 Lineup: RL Grime, Benny Benassi, and More

Getting down in the wave pool at Big Surf in Tempe during Wet Electric.

It's springtime in the Valley (more or less) which means all the usual hallmarks of the season, including outdoor events, festivals, and pool parties. And then there’s Wet Electric, which combines all three into one bikini-clad package.

The annual event at Big Surf in Tempe is equal parts electronic dance music festival and pool party with all of the trappings of both. Thousands of EDM fans in swimsuits crowd into the local water park for a full day of riding slides and splashing around. Meanwhile, high-profile DJs and producers will be dropping beats on two different stages, including one in the middle of Big Surf’s 2.5 million-gallon wave pool.

And thanks to co-promoter Relentless Beats, we now know who will be performing at this year’s Wet Electric, which happens on Saturday, April 27, and will be the event’s 10th anniversary edition. Trap and future bass producer RL Grime and electro-house guru Benny Benassi top the bill, which also includes house and dub DJ What So Not and Canadian-born techno/hardcore artist Tails.