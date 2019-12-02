 


    Herban Planet
Alanis Morissette is coming to Phoenix.
Nru at German Wikipedia. - Self-photographed, CC BY-SA 2.0 de

You Oughta Know Alanis Morissette Is Coming to Phoenix

Jason Keil | December 2, 2019 | 8:11am
Alanis Morissette is here to remind you that it's the 25th anniversary of her landmark album Jagged Little Pill.

The Canadian singer-songwriter will be hitting the road for a 31-date tour that will stop in Phoenix on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Morissette will be playing "You Oughta Know" and the rest of her hits at Ak-Chin Pavilion. Get ready to fall "Head Over Feet" because Liz Phair and Garbage are coming along for the ride.

The tour takes place after the Jagged Little Pill musical on Broadway, written by Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody and directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

If you want in on the celebration, tickets will go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 13 (ironic, don't you think?). If you're a Citi cardmember, you will have access to tickets beginning Wednesday, December 11, at 11 a.m. All ticket holders will receive a digital download of her new album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, which comes out on May 1, 2020.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

