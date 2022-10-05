Your Guide to Goldrush: Neon Dreams — Tickets, Lineup, Parking, and More

This year's version of the three-night event, which runs from Friday, October 7, to Sunday, October 9, has been rechristened Goldrush: Neon Dreams and has moved from its former home at Rawhide in Chandler to Phoenix Raceway in Avondale. As with previous editions of the festival, it will feature multiple stages and sets by more than 50 EDM artists and DJs.
We've got plenty of other details about Goldrush: Neon Dreams — including the full lineup, ticket prices, shuttle info, and more — in the following guide to the event.
When and Where Will the Festival Happen?Goldrush: Neon Dreams runs from Friday, October 7, to Sunday, October 9, at 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive in Avondale. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the performances will be from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
How Much Does It Cost To Attend?Admission is available at four different price levels, each with their own perks
- General admission ($109-$119 per day, $259 for the weekend)
- GA-Plus ($129-$139 daily, $329 all three days) includes express entry and premium restrooms
- VIP ($199-$209 per day, $529 for the weekend) includes express entry, souvenir lanyard, and access to a private viewing deck and bar/lounge
- Platinum ($429-$449 daily, $1,250 for the weekend) features all of the aforementioned perks, plus five drinks, a catered dinner, a swag bag, and access to a side-stage viewing area on the main stage and the artist hospitality lounge
Are There Age Limits?Yes. Goldrush: Neon Dreams is an 18-plus event and you have to be at least 21 to purchase or drink alcohol.
What’s The Weather Going to Be Like?
Temperatures will be in the 90s when gates open before getting down into the mid-70s as the evening progresses. We suggest bringing a hoodie, a light jacket, or some furry raver wear.
What’s the Best Way to Get There?If you’re driving, take Interstate 10 West to Exit 131 (Avondale Boulevard), hang a left at the light, and go 12 miles south. Follow the posted signs directing you to the parking lot.
Will Shuttle Service Be Offered to the Festival?
Yes. Relentless Beats will offer shuttles to and from downtown Tempe to Phoenix Raceway. It's $25 per person and busses will depart from Shady Park, 26 East University Drive, at 5 and 7 p.m. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Return trips from the raceway will be available every 30 minutes from 1:30 to 3 a.m.
How Much Is Parking?It’s $25 per vehicle for premium parking in the Phoenix Raceway lot.
What’s It Going to Be Like Getting Inside?An ID is required to pick up your festival wristband, which can't be removed if you're coming for multiple days. Security will conduct bag checks, pat-downs, and wandings on every patron upon entry.
Will Lockers Be Available?Yes. A number of lockers will be available for three-day rental for $75 each and are located inside the festival grounds.
Will Food and Drink Be Available for Purchase?Yes. Multiple bars (including those in the VIP area) will dispense libations of the beer, wine, and spirituous variety. Meanwhile, Rawhide's restaurants and concession stands will have eats of the fast-casual variety, including burgers, fries, sandwiches, pizza, and other options.
What Will the Water Situation Be Like?
Sealed bottles of H2O will be available for sale from vendors. Refill stations will be set up at multiple locations throughout the festival and both Camelbak-style water bladders and empty water bottles of a reusable or disposable nature are allowed.
What’s the Schedule Going to Be Like?DJs and EDM artists will perform on three themed stages located around the festival grounds. Relentless Beats hasn’t announced set times or stage assignments as of this writing, but the daily breakdown of when each artist will perform is as follows.
Friday, October 7
AC Slater, Bob Moses, Da Tweekaz, DJ Susan, Excision, G Jones, He$H, Jai Wolf, Jerro, Kareem Martin, Michael Sparks, Skepsis, Sweettooth, Sqishi, Troyboi, Versa, Wuki, Mamba, Mlbx B2b Lucci, Pr!Ce, Animate, Avitas, Dario, Dj Ar, Grlfrnd, Mashbit, Mvse, Slippe, Astony, Batterylo, Cafe Caderas, Chiief., Dial8, Disco Zombie, Dylan Heckert, Edward Joseph, Ghost Effect, Jeff O’Neal, Jonis, Kody Black, Màs, Residuo, Richi Savage, Saas, Sed’s Vortex, Seppi, Speckz, Svnday Drvr, and Teeoh
Saturday, October 8
ARMNHMR, Austin Millz, Bonnie X Clyde, Chris Lake, Drezo, Eden Prince, Herobust, Joyryde, Juany Bravo, Kaskade, Lucii, Rebūke, Schade, Stooki Sound, Torren Foot, Yheti, Yolanda Be Cool, Cobra Shell B2b Fairydvst, Little Fohx, 2soon, Austin Feldman, Griffin Green, Medicine Mike, Paws, Pickuplines, Weird Waifu, Aggro, Alex The Lad, Amber Lo Rae, Arietta, Braydon Terzo, Creepz, Daytona, Duexces, Drax, Elwer, Joe Label, Jur, Ladell Ransom, McWhite, Peachy Keen, Roil, Sens1, Tan House, Tones, Turbo, Voodreau
Sunday, October 9
1788-L, Boogie T, Dom Dolla, Ghastly, Honeyluv, Lick, Louiejayxx, Max Styler, Netsky, Noizu, Rezz, Seven Lions, Sidney Charles, Space Laces, Tape B, Tokimonsta, Dark Mark, District 13, GTJ, Bigstabes, Dos Lonely Boys, Grant Fisher, Hitta, Javin, Mgm, Rich Dietz, Svnf8, Bayo, CHKLZ, Christian Braun, Comfort Clo, E-Girl, Gobbs, Ico Soundz, Joseph Harding, Justin Irby, Just Manning, Materia Blu, Mental, Mirakulus, Nacim, OGK, Pat Riot, Rare, Sava.