Zia Records to Host Jimmy Eat World and Others at Signing Tent for Innings Festival

Sure, your mom or dad might have a signed home run baseball from "The Kid" Ken Griffey Jr. in a nice, glass display case at home. But you know what's better than one baseball? Four baseballs, each signed by members of Mesa's unquestionable music treasure, Jimmy Eat World.

Zia Records returns to Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park for their second year, and this time around, they'll be hosting a band signing event and pop-up record store on both days. If you don't have any memorabilia at home that needs signatures from the members of Band of Horses, The Baseball Project, or Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers, Zia will have you covered with plenty of exclusive baseball-themed items, records, and CDs.

The pop-up record store and signing tent will be hosted next door to the baseball signing and auction tent, midway between the Home Plate and Left Field stages. Maybe you can convince Rollie Fingers, owner of the best mustache to ever grace the MLB, to sign your copy of Cease to Begin by Band of Horses before getting it signed by the band itself. Or, if you absolutely need Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World to sign your baseball glove, then this is your big chance. You won't be seeing items like that in everyone's memorabilia display case.